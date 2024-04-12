DraftKings Kentucky Promo Guarantees $150 in Bonus Bets for New Users
Bet $5, get an instant $150 bonus for a limited time at DraftKings!
You can bet on tons of sports right now from the MLB, NBA, NHL to the Masters Tournament and more and DraftKings is making that easy!
DraftKings is giving you $150 in bonus bets if you bet your first $5 or more on any game this week, win or lose – giving you plenty of house money for your best bets.
DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in Kentucky
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game
It’s really that easy.
It doesn’t matter what you wager on and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses, but you must meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet to be eligible for this offer.
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
DraftKings bonus bets are $25 bet credits that give you the chance to bet on sports without risking any of your own money.
Since they’re house credits, you won’t have the value of that bonus returned to you (even if you win), but your winnings will be real cash that you can either withdraw or use to keep betting!
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
DraftKings will offer you the option to apply a bonus credit to a wager before you place it as long as your bonus bets remain.
The process is simple. Select a wager to add it to your bet slip. Then, select the bonus option and place the bet.
It’s up to you how you spend your bonus credits, but they expire seven days after you receive them, so you’ll want to use them all within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Kentucky?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Kentucky since September 28, 2023.
Is FanDuel Legit in Kentucky?
Yes, FanDuel is one of the best-known and most-trusted sportsbooks in sports betting.
Is FanDuel Legal in Kentucky?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Kentucky.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Kentucky?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Kentucky, including in-state teams and player props.
What is the Best Kentucky Sportsbook?
Kentucky has all of the very best sportsbooks, and we’d be lying if we said one sportsbook was significantly superior to the others.
But it doesn’t really matter which one is the best when you can have them all!
If you sign up with several sportsbooks, you can compare odds between them (betting with the best ones) and you can stack up your bonus bets with tons of fun promotions!
If you’re looking for somewhere to start, though, DraftKings is a great choice.
Best Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings definitely has one of the best welcome bonuses in Kentucky, but there’s a couple other offers that are on the same level.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses in KY:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
BETSIDED301000
