Special DraftKings NC Bonus Bet Code: How to Claim $200 and Same-Game Parlay Promo
Get $200 in guaranteed bonuses from DraftKings today
By Joe Summers
It's a thrilling time in sports with the NBA playoffs starting this week and DraftKings Sportsbook is celebrating with an instant $200 sign-up bonus!
New users who bet $5 or more with their first wager will get $200 in bonus bets just for placing the wager. As a cherry on top, you'll get a daily no-sweat same-game parlay token while this promo lasts.
See below how to get started and a breakdown of why DraftKings is one of North Carolina's best sportsbooks.
DraftKings Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
Promo Code
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same Game Parlay
$10
$5
Yes
None
How to Claim DraftKings Sportsbook Promo in North Carolina
To get your instant $200 bonus, follow these easy steps:
1. Click here to sign up for DraftKings (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more with your first wager
That's it! After placing your bet, you'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
You'll also have access to a no-sweat same-game parlay each day the promo is active. If you lose your parlay, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again!
Only new DraftKings users in North Carolina or another state with legal sports betting can claim this limited-time offer. Click here to sign up for DraftKings now!
What Are DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets let you use house money to place wagers, allowing you a chance to win without risking your own money.
If you win a $25 bonus bet at +100 odds, for example, you'll get $25 that can be withdrawn or wagered with as you see fit.
How to Use DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
You can check your remaining balance in the 'Account Management' section of the website or mobile app. If you have a bonus bet available, you'll see an option to use it before finalizing your bet.
Check the 'Bonus Bet' box and you're all set. Note that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so check your account each day to ensure you're not letting bonuses expire!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Mobile sports betting were legalized in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legit in North Carolina?
Yes. DraftKings is widely considered one of the most legitimate and trusted sportsbooks not only in North Carolina, but across the country as well.
It has years of experience in the sports betting and daily fantasy sports industry, featuring a unique rewards program and an exceptional customer service team to help you as you grow comfortable.
Is DraftKings Sportsbook Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. DraftKings is fully licensed and legal in North Carolina for users 21 years and older.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. There are no restrictions for betting on college sports, in-state teams or player props per North Carolina state law.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
DraftKings is regarded by many as the best available sportsbook, though I recommend downloading each sportsbook app to find out for yourself. They each have unique features and rewards, and utilizing them all lets you maximize your bonuses!
Not only can you claim every welcome bonus, but you can shop around before placing a bet to be sure you're getting the best possible odds for your wager.
This is a competitive industry, so sportsbooks are consistently trying to come up with new ways to stay ahead of the curve and attract users.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
None
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.