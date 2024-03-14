DraftKings North Carolina Promo: How to Claim and Use $250 in Bonus Bets
See how to get an instant $250 and use your bonus today at DraftKings Sportsbook
By Joe Summers
This is one of the best times on the sports calendar and North Carolina residents can finally enjoy it in style with DraftKings Sportsbook's exclusive $250 guaranteed bonus promo!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game in any sport today will instantly receive $250 in bonus bets just for placing the wager. With sports betting officially legal, this is the best way to earn a huge payday betting on your favorite teams.
Here's how to get started and enjoy all that DraftKings has to offer:
DraftKings Sportsbook NC Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250
North Carolina residents who click here to sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more (with a $10 deposit) with their first wager will immediately be credited $250 in bonus bets win or lose. That's +5000 odds!
To get your $250, follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
4. Bet $5 or more on any game
That's it! Once you place your wager, you'll automatically receive $250 in bonus bets to use however you'd like.
With up-to-the-minute odds on every major professional and collegiate sport as well as international competitions and smaller sports too, you've got tons of options to use your bonus bets on.
Only new DraftKings users physically located in North Carolina have access to this limited-time promo. Join the masses cashing in with legal sports betting - click this link to sign up for DraftKings now!
What are Bonus Bets on DraftKings?
Bonus bets are credits from the house that let you bet without using your own money. If you win, you'll receive the profit from the bonus bet.
Say, for example, you used a $25 bonus bet on a team to win at +100 odds and that team wins. You'd then get $25 in profit added to your account that you could either withdraw or continue using.
DraftKings' unique rewards program gives opportunities for additional bonus bets the more you wager, so check your account often to make sure you don't miss out on any prizes.
How Do I Use Bonus Bets on DraftKings?
You can access your bonus bets in the account management section of either the mobile application or desktop site to check your balance. When you put wagers in your bet slip, you'll be asked if you want to use bonus bets (when available) or bet real money.
Note that bonus bets typically expire seven days after you receive them. Stay active to maximize your rewards, especially during such a great sports time like now!
DraftKings Referral Bonus
DraftKings will assign you a specific referral link that you can share with other people. If someone uses your link or unique code to sign up and start betting, you will both receive rewards!
Typically these rewards are bonus bets, though they could also be "crowns" that are redeemable on the sportsbook or daily fantasy sports companion as well as usable on merchandise and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
DraftKings App NC
The DraftKings Sportsbook app is one of the best in the business. It's accessible on the App Store or Google Play with Apple or Android and syncs right up to your account using your login information when you register.
DraftKings features exclusive odds boosts, quick bets, live markets, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and the aforementioned rewards program using crowns that let you keep the bonuses rolling in the more you bet.
Users love the easy-to-use interface and color scheme, while quick loading times ensure you can access your bets and information quickly if needed. Download the app now to see what you've been missing out on!
DraftKings Sportsbook NC Summary
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
Referral Bonus?
Eligibility
$250
$10
$5
Yes
Yes, use your unique link to get rewards for referring others to the sportsbook
21+ and physically located in North Carolina
Click here to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.