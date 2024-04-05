DraftKings Promo Best in North Carolina: How to Get $200 in Bonus Bets and Use Them
Claim your guaranteed $200 bonus while it's here for a limited time!
North Carolina is home to the best welcome bonuses in sports betting right now, but your chance to claim them is ending soon!
DraftKings has the best offer in your state and all you have to do is sign up and place your first bet of $5 or more. But you have to do it this weekend before it ends!
- DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
- What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
- How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
- Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200
$10
$5
None
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
That’s it! It doesn’t matter what you bet on and it doesn’t matter if that bet wins or loses.
You’ll instantly get $200 in bonus bets if you deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on that first bet.
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that allow you to bet on sports without having to use any of your own money.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you since it’s house credit, but you will be able to withdraw any winnings.
You can track your remaining bonus credits on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
You’ll see a bonus box appear any time you go to place a bet with bonus funds remaining in your account.
Select the option to apply bonus credit to your wager and then place the bet.
Keep in mind that your bonus credits will only be available for a week after you receive them before they expire!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in North Carolina since March 11, 2024.
Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings has years of proven reliability and dependability in the sports betting industry.
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina. It was one of the first sportsbooks to launch in the state last month.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports, including in-state teams and player props in North Carolina.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
It’s a toss-up between FanDuel and DraftKings in North Carolina right now.
Both apps are popular, have highly-rated apps and are known for offering the biggest and best promotions.
Ultimately, the best way to decide which one is your favorite is by trying them both out for yourself!
Then you’ll be able to compare odds (and take the best ones) on any wager you place and you’ll never miss out on a fun bonus offer.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings has the best welcome bonus in North Carolina, but the competition is pretty neck-and-neck.
Here are the other top offers in NC:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
None
Caesars
$150
$10
$5
BETSIDEDNCBG
