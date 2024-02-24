Take Your Shot at Winning Big: $1,000 Bonus to Bet on an Underdog with No Sweat
Bet big with a second chance to win if you miss at DraftKings
Everyone who’s watched March Madness should know how often underdogs win basketball games, and you can take your shot at cashing in on one with NO SWEAT!
DraftKings is offering you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 just for signing up – giving you two chances to win big betting on basketball.
DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this BetSided link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
It’s that easy! Your first bet will automatically be backed by the house after you’ve deposited $10 or more.
Then you can use your no-sweat bet on ANYTHING!
Let’s break down your options.
Best Ways to Bet on Basketball at DraftKings
Since you’ll have two chances to win, you might want to make your first bet one with fun odds.
If you want to jam-pack the action into one game, you could bet on an underdog, an alternate line or a same-game parlay.
Or you could parlay several games together, bet on a season-long futures bet and more.
How to Bet on Basketball at DraftKings
Once you’ve signed in, click on either ‘NBA’ or ‘NCAAB’ depending on your sport of choice.
You’ll be greeted with odds on upcoming games. When you find a game you want to wager on, click on the matchup to reveal all of the available betting lines broken down by category.
Take the sweat out of your chance to win big. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.