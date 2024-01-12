DraftKings Sportsbook Vermont Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 INSTANTLY Today!
By Joe Summers
Vermont officially launched legal sports betting Thursday and DraftKings Sportsbook has a special sign-up bonus to help new users score a HUGE payday!
New users who bet $5 or more on any NFL Playoff game today will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets just for placing the wager. It's the easiest way to ensure you're a winner!
Here's what to do:
DraftKings Sportsbook Vermont Promo: Bet $5, Get $200
If you sign up for DraftKings, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any NFL Playoff matchup, you'll instantly be credited $200 in bonus bets win or lose. That's +4000 odds!
Follow these steps and that $200 is all yours:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit $10 or more
3. Bet at least $5 on any game
That's it! To celebrate the launch of sports betting, you'll automatically be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
Note that while you don't have to win, you do need to deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your first wager only has to be $5, but don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.
Only new DraftKings users in Vermont have access to this exclusive offer. Celebrate sports betting with the biggest bonus around - sign up for DraftKings now!
How to Bet on NFL Playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook in Vermont
No matter how you want to bet on this weekend's games, DraftKings has tons of options ranging from moneyline and spread picks to player props, parlays, totals and more!
Provided you follow the steps above, you'll get that $200 no matter what. Excellent features like the user-friendly interface, helpful tutorials, exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools and rewards program will keep you coming back for more.
Opportunities like this are rare. Take advantage of the magical day and sign up for DraftKings now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.