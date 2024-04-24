Drake Maye's Odds to Go No. 3 in NFL Draft Have Skyrocketed
2024 NFL Draft betting preview and analysis on the latest updates around pick No. 3, which is surrounding around Drake Maye, whether the Patriots keep the pick or trade it.
By Reed Wallach
As the NFL Draft draws closer, the first round is Thursday night from Detroit, Michigan, we are starting to seemingly get more clarity around the top of the draft board.
With the No. 1 pick all but sealed, the debate around how the rest of the top five will shake out has raged on, with the intrigue starting at No. 2 with the Washington Commanders. With many insiders around the league pegging Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to be selected second, it’s altering other markets, including what will happen at No. 3 with the New England Patriots.
The Patriots may trade the pick, but the consensus favorite in the betting market to go third is North Carolina’s Drake Maye. The idea is that if Maye doesn’t go two, he is the second favorite to do so, he won’t wait long and will hear his name called third for whoever selects there.
However, J.J. McCarthy continues to be part of the conversation at the top of the draft and the odds reflect that. Of course, Daniels may not go two and would have a natural landing spot at three.
Here’s the latest on the No. 3 pick market, which is tied directly to the No. 2 pick market.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of just $5 – win or lose!
2024 NFL Draft Odds: No. 3 Overall Pick
No. 3 Overall Pick Updates
Currently Drake Maye is the heavy favorite to go No. 3 as the expectation is that Daniels goes No. 2 to the Commanders.
However, it may not be so cut and dry.
The Patriots, who currently are set to pick No. 3, are entertaining offers to trade the pick, with the expectation that the likes of the Vikings and Giants will be interested in trading up for the UNC prospect.
Teams trading up would be targeting Maye, but there is debate around what would happen if the Patriots stay at No. 3?
There appears to be far from a consensus who would be the pick if the Patriots, but that if the team trades it will be for Maye.
McCarthy has been a big riser in the pre-draft process, also in the mix for No. 2 with the Commanders, but the connections to New England appear real, given some commonalities he has with Tom Brady, both Michigan graduates.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.