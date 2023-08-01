Dream vs. Aces prediction and odds for Tuesday, Aug. 1 (Expect offenses to thrive)
The Aces and Dream could be in line for a high-scoring game on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Atlanta Dream have created a two-game gap between themselves and the No. 4-seeded Washington Mystics in the Eastern Conference, but they have a tough matchup with the best team in the WNBA, the Las Vegas Aces, on Tuesday night.
The Aces have just two losses on the season, and they’re a perfect 12-0 at home in the 2023 campaign. That’s led to Las Vegas being favored by nearly 15 points in this game.
The Dream have played well as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games and improving their road record to 7-5 in the process.
Still, that may not be enough to take down an Aces team that is simply a cut above the rest of the WNBA – even with Candace Parker injured.
Here’s a look at the odds and my best for Tuesday’s matchup:
Dream vs. Aces odds, spread and total
Dream vs. Aces prediction and pick
While the Aces are likely going to win this game (they just don’t lose at home!), I think the total is where we should be looking for our best bet.
Both of these teams have elite offenses, ranking No. 1 (Las Vegas) and No. 5 (Atlanta) in offensive rating this season. There are plenty of stars on both sides as well.
Las Vegas Aces scoring leaders
- A’ja Wilson: 20.7 points per game
- Kelsey Plum: 19.7 points per game
- Jackie Young: 18.6 points per game
- Chelsea Gray: 15.1 points per game
Atlanta Dream scoring leaders
- Rhyne Howard: 17.9 points per game
- Allisha Gray: 18.2 points per game
- Cheyenne Parker: 13.4 points per game
The Dream also play at the fastest pace in the WNBA, so there are going to be plenty of possessions to go around on Tuesday night.
Las Vegas has cleared this total in its last three games, and the two teams went over this number in their first meeting in 2023.
The Aces have been a solid OVER team in 2023, hitting it in 15 of their 25 games (15-9-1). I think we see a high-scoring game between these teams, who combined average over 179 points per game this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.