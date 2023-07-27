Dream vs. Liberty prediction and odds for Thursday, July 27 (Value on the total)
The Dream and Liberty should be in line for a high-scoring game on Thursday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Atlanta Dream jumped into third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night, but they have a much tougher test on the road against the New York Liberty on Thursday.
New York failed to cover but beat the Seattle Storm at home on Tuesday. It was the team’s third straight win, keeping it deadlocked atop of the Eastern Conference standings with the Connecticut Sun.
The Dream have been one of the hotter teams in the WNBA, led by a recent strong stretch from Rhyne Howard, but they have their work cut out for them as underdogs to Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones in Brooklyn.
The Liberty have covered the spread in just eight games this season, so how should we wager on Thursday night’s matchup?
Here are the latest odds and my best bet:
Dream vs. Liberty odds, spread and total
Dream vs. Liberty prediction and pick
If there’s one thing we know these teams can do it is score, as the Liberty come into this matchup with the No. 2 offensive rating in the WNBA and the Dream clock in at No. 6.
There are plenty of reasons to bet the OVER in this game starting with pace.
1. Both of these teams will push the tempo
The Dream rank No. 1 in the WNBA in pace this season, and the Liberty aren't far behind, sitting in fifth. If both of these teams keep this uptempo style, the star offensive players on both sides should prevail.
2. Past results indicate high-scoring affair
The last meeting between these two teams finished with 190 combined points, and these teams also combined for 189 points back on June 9. There is some precendent here for a game in the triple digits.
3. New York is OVER machine
The Liberty are the best OVER team in the WNBA, hitting the OVER in 14 games this season. The team does it with a balanced offensive attack, but New York is also No. 1 in 3s made per game and 3-point percentage.
The Liberty and Dream should light up the scoreboard, so why not root for points with plenty of stars on the floor?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.