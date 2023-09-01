Dream vs. Lynx prediction and odds for Friday, Sept. 1 (Huge Game for Playoff Positioning)
Can the Atlanta Dream sweep the Minnesota Lynx in their season series?
By Peter Dewey
The Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream enter Friday’s matchup with the same record, but the Dream currently have the No. 5 seed in the playoff race in the WNBA.
The reason why? Atlanta is 2-0 against the Lynx this season and is looking for a season sweep.
The Dream were in the driver’s seat, but they’ve lost seven of their last 10 games to fall two games below .500 on the season.
The Lynx won’t have Jessica Shepard in this game – a big loss considering that she’s averaging 8.1 points per game.
How does that impact the odds for this contest?
If you’re looking to bet on the WNBA on Friday, make sure to take advantage of the new user offer at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users who sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game – including this one!
Here are the odds and my best bet for the Dream-Lynx matchup:
Dream vs. Lynx odds, spread and total
Dream vs. Lynx prediction and pick
The Dream come into this game as slight underdogs, but I think the Lynx are being overvalued for a team that has struggled at home in 2023.
Minnesota is just 7-11 straight up and 7-10-1 against the spread at home this season, and while the team has a solid record, it’s advanced numbers suggest that it should be one of the worst teams in the league.
The Lynx rank 11th of 12 teams in net rating this season (-6.6), and they rank in the bottom three teams in the league in defensive rating, 3-point percentage and defensive rebounding percentage.
Sure, Napheesa Collier is one of the league’s best players, but the Lynx have a record that doesn’t reflect their actual play in 2023.
As for the Dream, they enter this game seventh in net rating (-1.8). The team has taken a step back over the last 10 games, but Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray were banged up over the stretch.
I think Atlanta completes the series sweep between these teams on Friday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.