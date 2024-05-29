Dream vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, May 29 (Can’t Trust Washington)
By Peter Dewey
The Washington Mystics are still looking for their first win of the 2024 season, and they find themselves as home underdogs on Wednesday against the Atlanta Dream.
Atlanta is 2-2 on the season, ranking just eighth in the league in net rating so far in 2024.
There’s no doubt that Atlanta has more talent than Washington, which has struggled without Elena Delle Donne this season. The Mystics have needed more from Shakira Austin, who has been injured and dealing with a minutes limit this season.
While the Mystics are 0-6, they have been decent against the spread, going 3-2-1 in 2024. How should we expect this matchup to turn out on Wednesday?
Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream -3 (-110)
- Mystics +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: -155
- Mystics: +130
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dream vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Entertainment and Sports Arena
- How to watch (TV): MSN
- Dream record: 2-2
- Mystics record: 0-6
Dream vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – probable
- Brittney Sykes – out
Dream vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: Howard is off to a great start in the 2024 season, averaging 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Howard has at least three made 3s and 20 or more points in three of her four games.
Washington Mystics
Karlie Samuelson: With Washington struggling for consistent offense this season, Samuelson could see a bigger role after scoring in double figures three times in six games. Samuelson is averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3.
Dream vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
There is a huge difference in these teams offensively this season, and it’s why I think the Dream are in a prime spot to win and cover in this game.
Atlanta ranks No. 3 in the league in offensive rating, featuring an impressive quartet of Howard, Tina Charles, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Allisha Gray.
The Dream are No. 4 in the league in effective field goal percentage as well, giving them a huge advantage over Washington which is dead last in offensive rating and ninth in effective field goal percentage.
The leading scorer for Washington – Ariel Atkins – averages less points per game than all of the Big 4 in Atlanta.
Washington is 11th in net rating at -12.3 through just six games, losing three of them by seven or more.
I think the Dream will run away with this game.
Pick: Dream -3 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
