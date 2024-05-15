Dream vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Season Opener
By Peter Dewey
The Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks open their 2024 regular season on Wednesday night, and two of the best young players in the game will be facing off in this matchup.
No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink makes her debut for the Sparks against former No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard, who has made two All-Star appearances in as many seasons.
Last season, one could argue that the Dream (19-21 last season) fell short of expectations in 2023, but they returned a solid core of Howard, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, and Allisha Gray while adding Tina Charles to the roster as well.
The Sparks, on the other hand, lost star Nneka Ogwumike in the offseason, but they did retain Lexie Brown (12.4 points per game last season). The problem? Their second-leading scorer from last season – Jordin Canada – is now with the Dream.
Does Atlanta make a statement on the road in its season opener?
Let’s examine the odds, key players and my best bet for this season opener:
Dream vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream -5 (-108)
- Sparks +5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Dream: -225
- Sparks: +185
Total
- 161 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dream vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 15
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Walter Pyramid
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 0-0
- Sparks record: 0-0
Dream vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
- Lorela Cubaj – not with team
Sparks Injury Report
- Azura Stevens – out
Dream vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: I’m still a believer in former Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star Rhyne Howard, even though she didn’t make a major leap in her second WNBA season. Howard averaged 17.5 points per game last season, but she shot just 38.5 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from 3. If she wants to take the next step, becoming a more efficient scorer from 2-point range will be key.
Los Angeles Sparks
Cameron Brink: No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink had a solid preseason debut (11 points, three rebounds, two blocks) before playing just eight minutes in her second preseason game. Brink should be an immediate impact player on the defensive end, which should fit right in with L.A. (fourth in defensive rating last season).
Dream vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
I don’t love taking a side in this game, especially since the Dream was just 8-14 against the spread on the road last season.
Los Angeles has a new look on offense, but it hung its hat on the defensive end last season, ranking No. 4 in the league in defensive rating. The Dream was also one of the better defensive teams in the league, ranking No. 6 in defensive rating.
I think that lines up nicely for an UNDER in this season opener.
While the Dream has a ton of options on offense, I’m intrigued to see how they all fit together, and Canada is listed as out for this matchup.
The addition of Brink fits the defense-first mindset for the Sparks, and I wonder if they will look to slow the game down against a Dream team that was No. 1 in pace last season.
Let’s take an UNDER in this Wednesday night matchup.
Pick: UNDER 161 (-112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.