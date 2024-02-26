Drexel vs. Delaware Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 26 (Back the Blue Hens)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Drexel vs. Delaware.
Two teams fighting for conference tournament seeding will square off Monday night at the Bob Carpenter Center. In fourth place in the Colonial Athletic Conference, Drexel suffered through a 1-4 stretch but has come out on the other side with wins in two of its last three games.
The Dragons fell on the road to Hofstra on Thursday, 69-57. They’ll look to rebound against Delaware, which sits in sixth in the CAA but has won five of its last seven following a 4-4 start to league play. Should you back the Blue Hens at home as a short favorite? Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s matchup with a best bet.
Drexel vs. Delaware odds, spread and total
Drexel vs. Delaware betting trends
- Drexel is 12-15 ATS this season
- Delaware is 14-13 ATS this season
- Drexel is 2-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Delaware is 8-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-15 in Drexel games this season
- The OVER is 13-14 in Delaware games this season
Drexel vs. Delaware how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 26
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bob Carpenter Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Drexel record: 17-11 (10-5 CAA)
- Delaware record: 17-11 (9-6 CAA)
Drexel vs. Delaware key players to watch
Drexel
Amari Williams: The 6-foot-10 senior forward dominates the paint for the Dragons. Williams averages 12.1 points per game while shooting 52.2% from the field and is fourth in the CAA in rebounds at 7.8 per night. Williams has scored 14 or more points in three of the last four games and has eight double-doubles on the year.
Delaware
Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: The senior guard is averaging 13.9 points per game but has poured in 20-plus in three of the last five contests. He’s hit 15 three-pointers in that span and the Blue Hens are 4-2 this season when he goes for 20 or more points in a game.
Drexel vs. Delaware prediction and pick
Since starting 7-0 in CAA play, Drexel has been abysmal on the road against conference foes. The Dragons have lost their last five away games outright and are a CAA-worst 4-11 ATS on the road. They’ll face a Delaware team that is just 4-6 ATS at home but has won two of its last three games.
In the previous matchup between these two teams - an 86-67 Drexel home victory on Jan. 20 - the Dragons shot an absurd 60% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc (10-of-20). Don’t expect those numbers to repeat themselves as Drexel is No. 201 in KenPom in 3-point shooting and No. 203 in effective field goal percentage.
Speaking of positive regression, Delaware is due for some after Charleston shot 51.4% from the field in its win over the Blue Hens on Thursday. Giving up 90-plus points at home is uncharacteristic for a top-5 scoring defense in the CAA and Drexel’s offense hasn’t traveled well, scoring 67 points or less in four of its last five away games.
Like its defense, Delaware’s offense is No. 97 in KenPom in effective field goal percentage and ranks No. 68 in 2-point shooting. Delaware rarely hurts themselves with turnovers (No. 86) and Drexel doesn’t force them to begin with (No. 353 in turnover percentage). Delaware controls the ball and takes advantage of quality looks Monday night as Drexel’s road woes continue. Back the Blue Hens.
