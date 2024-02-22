Drexel vs. Hofstra Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 22 (Bet the Pride)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Drexel-Hofstra.
Two of the five teams within two games of first place in the Colonial Athletic Association will square off in Hempstead, New York Thursday night. Drexel, second in the league, is coming off back-to-back wins at home but will need to turn around its road woes to climb back into contention.
Hofstra has been the same, winning its last six games inside the Mack Sports Complex. These two teams met just one week ago with Drexel pulling out a 79-77 win. With the venues flipped, will Hofstra defend its home court? Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s conference contest with a best bet.
Drexel vs. Hofstra odds, spread and total
Drexel vs. Hofstra betting trends
- Drexel is 12-14 ATS this season
- Hofstra is 10-16 ATS this season
- Drexel is 2-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- Hofstra is 8-13 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-14 in both Drexel and Hofstra games this season
Drexel vs. Hofstra how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mack Sports Complex
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Drexel record: 17-10 (10-4 CAA)
- Hofstra record: 16-11 (9-5 CAA)
Drexel vs. Hofstra key players to watch
Drexel
Amari Williams: Williams, a 6-foot-10 senior forward, is averaging 12 points per game and is Drexel’s leading rebounder (7.9) while shooting 52.3% from the field. Williams had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 6 rebounds in Drexel’s two-point win over Hofstra on Feb. 15.
Hofstra
Tyler Thomas: The 6-foot-3 senior guard leads the CAA in scoring at 22.1 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Thomas was at his best in the previous matchup with Drexel, pouring in 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting with 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Thomas has scored 20-plus points in five of the last seven games.
Drexel vs. Hofstra prediction and pick
Hofstra is one of the best shooting teams in the country, with top-30 metrics from both inside the arc (No. 24) and beyond it (No. 28). Drexel’s defense is No. 2 in the CAA in scoring (65.4 points per game), though, ranking No. 36 in KenPom in effective field goal percentage and No. 27 in defensive rebounding.
On the other side of the ball, Hofstra struggles to defend the perimeter (No. 240), but Drexel doesn’t necessarily light it up from deep. Drexel is No. 190 in 3-point shooting and only 32.9% of its field goal attempts are from downtown, which ranks 289th in the nation. Inside the arc, though, Hofstra excels, as the No. 58 team in defending shots from 2-point range. That helps offset a Pride defense that struggles to limit second-chance opportunities facing Drexel, which is No. 33 in offensive rebounding percentage.
Drexel is a CAA-worst 4-10 ATS on the road this season. Drexel’s defense is one of the best in the CAA, but the Dragons have allowed 70-plus points in each of its last three road games. Take Hofstra as a small favorite at home.
