Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 8 (Back the Seahawks)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Drexel-UNC Wilmington.
UNC Wilmington has a chance to pull into a tie with Drexel for first place in the Colonial Athletic Conference when the two teams meet at Trask Coliseum Thursday night. After an 0-2 start to conference play, UNC Wilmington has rallied to win seven of its last eight games and are coming off close wins over Charleston (80-74) and Campbel (77-74).
Drexel, first place in the CAA, has dropped two of its last three games after a 7-0 start in league play. Drexel is coming off a five-point road loss to Monmouth. Will they bounce back Thursday getting points for just the fifth time in 24 games this season?
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s matchup with a best bet.
Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington odds, spread and total
Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington betting trends
- Drexel is 11-11 ATS this season
- UNC Wilmington is 9-10 ATS this season
- Drexel is 2-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- UNC Wilmington is 6-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-13 in Drexel games this season
- The OVER is 12-7 in UNC Wilmington games this season
Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Trask Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports App
- Drexel record: 15-8 (8-2 CAA)
- UNC Wilmington record: 16-6 (7-3 CAA)
Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington key players to watch
Drexel
Amari Williams: Williams is one of just two double-digit scorers in the Dragons’ lineup (12.1 points per game), but has been a force on defense, too. Williams ranks third in the CAA in rebounds (7.9) and leads the league in blocks (1.7). Williams has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games with a pair of double-doubles in that stretch.
UNC Wilmington
Trazarien White: A third-year starting forward for the Seahawks, the 6-foot-7 junior forward is top-25 in the nation in scoring and fourth in the CAA at 20.3 points per game. He’s efficient with his 14.1 field goal attempts per game, though, shooting 49.2% from the field. He’s also UNC-Wilmington’s leading rebounder, pulling down seven boards per game. He had a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double in Saturday’s win over Campbell.
Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington prediction and pick
UNC Wilmington is a slightly below-average shooting the ball, but the Seahawks’ No. 67 overall offense in KenPom makes up for it with the No. 1 turnover and steal percentage and rank 25th in the country in free-throw shooting.
Drexel’s defense is No. 87 overall with top-35 rankings in effective field goal percentage, perimeter defense and rebounding. UNC-Wilmington’s defense is below average, too, but the areas the Seahawks struggle mightily in are not areas where Drexel excels. UNC Wilmington is No. 308 in defending 3-point shots, but Drexel is just 241st in the country in 3-point shooting and ranks No. 202 in effective field goal percentage.
Drexel might be in first place, but the spread has caught up to them, going just 11-11 against the number this season. Drexel has been brutal on the road this season, going 4-8 ATS. UNC Wilmington has the revenge factor, too, trying to bounce back from its 78-63 loss to Drexel in the conference opener Jan. 4. Lay the short number with the Seahawks.
