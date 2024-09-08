Ducks 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 30 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we broke down the futures for Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Ducks haven't made the playoffs since 2018. The first season of the Greg Cronin era didn't begin well with a 27-50-5 record, but there are reasons to believe that could change. The Ducks have plenty of youth to improve the team in 2024-25, and they decided to hold on to young star Trevor Zegras.
Let's look at two futures bets for the Ducks and their players in 2024-25.
Anaheim Ducks Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
- John Gibson OVER 14.5 Wins
- OVER 70.5 Regular Season Points
John Gibson OVER 14.5 Wins
John Gibson was one of the best goaltenders in the NHL early in his career. He won 20+ games consistently and had a save percentage above .900 every season until 2022-23. Gibson's numbers have taken a hit in the past two seasons, and he has been battling injury issues. The Ducks have a great young core, which should only keep improving, and Gibson getting 14 and 13 wins over his last two seasons should increase if the Ducks are a better team this season.
Gibson and Lukas Dostal will likely split time in the net again this season, and I expect Gibson to take back No. 1 control. If the Ducks don't improve, they'll likely trade some players at the deadline, and it could finally be the year that Gibson moves. I like this bet even more if Gibson goes to a contender and starts tallying wins down the stretch run.
OVER 70.5 Regular Season Points
It looks like the Ducks will focus on their youth movement and give them some trial by fire this season. Anaheim has been on the list of teams you don't want to watch for the past few seasons, but that could change. They'll have a full year of Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson will be off his load management plan, and Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyukov, and Jackson LaCombe will take over the blue line. We want Gibson to get 15 wins, but Dostal may also steal the net after a successful rookie year.
The Ducks had 27 wins and five overtime/shootout losses to record 59 points in 2023-24. I can see them increasing that number to at least 33 wins this season, which means they'll only need five overtime points to get us this over.
