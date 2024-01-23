Duke vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Back the Blue Devils)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Duke-Louisville.
No. 12 Duke has had three days to lick its wounds after having an eight-game winning streak snapped at home in a stunning 80-76 loss to Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils are in a great spot to bounce back against a Louisville squad with one conference win and nine losses in its last 12 games.
Louisville is 1-6 in ACC action and have lost both of its last two games against AP-ranked opponents by double figures. Louisville returns home, but the Cardinals are winless in their last four contests inside the KFC Yum! Center.
Here is a betting preview of Tuesday’s conference game with a best bet.
Duke vs. Louisville odds, spread and total
Duke vs. Louisville betting trends
- Duke is 9-8 ATS this season
- Louisville is 8-10 ATS this season
- Duke is 9-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- Louisville is 6-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 9-8 in Duke games this season
- The OVER is 10-8 in Louisville games this season
Duke vs. Louisville how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Game time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: KFC Yum Center
- How to watch (TV): ACC Network
- Duke record: 13-4 (4-2 ACC)
- Louisville record: 6-12 (1-6 ACC)
Duke vs. Louisville key players to watch
Duke
Jeremy Roach: The senior is part of an elite Duke backcourt and adds valuable experience with 91 starts in three-plus seasons with the Blue Devils. This year, Roach is averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field. Roach has put up 18-plus points in nine of the last 11 games, but he missed the loss to Pittsburgh due to a knee injury along with Mark Mitchell. If Roach can suit up against Louisville, Duke’s offense will be at its best. He’s a game-time decision, according to Duke head coach Jon Scheyer.
Louisville
Mike James: Things have not been great at Louisville as Kenny Payne’s (10-30 overall, 3-24 in ACC play) seat continues to heat up in just his second season as the Cardinals’ head coach. James has been one of the bright spots for Louisville as his second-straight season as a starter. The 6-foot-5 sophomore is averaging 14.1 points per game and has shot over 50% from the field in four of the last five games.
Duke vs. Louisville prediction and pick
Duke has the advantage in every major metric of this matchup and they have motivation, as well, wanting to avoid a second-straight conference loss after falling to Pittsburgh.
Duke ranks No. 27 in effective field goal percentage, No. 24 in shooting from the perimeter and No. 47 from two-point range. Louisville’s defense has struggled no matter the opponent, giving up 75-plus points in six of seven conference games this season. The Cardinals’ defense is No. 250 or worse in every major defensive metric and ranks No. 244 in efficiency.
If Duke gets positive injury news with Roach and Mitchell, a tandem that combines for 26.8 points per game, the Blue Devils should coast. Duke was without those two starters, missed seven free throws, committed 11 turnovers and allowed Pittsburgh to shoot 50% from three-point range in the loss. The Blue Devils won’t be that sloppy a second game in a row.
Lay the points with Duke up to -16.5.
PICK: Duke -14
