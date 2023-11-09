Duke vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
Can the Tar Heels win their sixth straight game over their in-state rivals?
By Jovan Alford
The Duke Blue Devils and the No. 24-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will renew their rivalry on the gridiron in Chapel Hill, NC, on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils snapped their two-game losing streak last week with a three-point at home over Wake Forest. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels ended their two-game losing streak last week, defeating Campbell (FCS) 59-7.
Can Duke defeat Drake Maye and the Tar Heels without Riley Leonard? Or will North Carolina win their fifth straight game over the Blue Devils?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Duke vs. North Carolina:
Duke vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Duke is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games this season
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Blue Devils’ last six road games
- North Carolina is 4-2 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 8-2 in North Carolina’s last 10 home games against Duke
Duke vs. North Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kenan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Duke Record: 6-3
- North Carolina Record: 7-2
Duke vs. North Carolina Key Players to Watch
Duke
Jordan Waters: With QB Riley Leonard reportedly missing extended time with a toe injury, the Blue Devils must lean on the senior running back to take pressure off freshman QB Grayson Loftis.
In last week’s win over Wake Forest, Waters had 76 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. It was the first time he scored a touchdown since Oct. 14 against North Carolina State. Waters will try to build off that performance against UNC’s defense, which allows 151.2 rushing yards per game and 13 rushing touchdowns this season.
North Carolina
Drake Maye: The sophomore quarterback is having another stellar year in Chapel Hill and is on track to play on Sundays next season. This season, Maye is completing 65.9% of his passes for 2,803 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s also a threat with his leg, rushing for 254 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Maye is coming off a good performance against Campbell last week, where he threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns. In his past five games, Maye has 18 total touchdowns (15 passing) and one interception.
Duke vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
Without Riley Leonard on the field, it’s hard to see the Blue Devils going into Chapel Hill and winning with a freshman QB. Loftis struggled against Wake Forest last week, completing 36.8% of his passes for 86 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was also sacked twice in the three-point win.
The Tar Heels don’t have a great passing defense (239.4 yards per game allowed), but neither did the Demon Deacons (237.6 yards per game). Speaking of UNC, they could’ve easily won its last two conference games against UVA and Georgia Tech. But the Tar Heels allowed 42 and 27 points, respectively. I don’t see that same scenario happening this weekend. Give me UNC and the points.
