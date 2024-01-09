Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 9 (Bet the Blue Devils)
No. 11 Duke is on a six-game winning streak when it visits the upset-minded Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Duke Blue Devils are riding a six-game winning streak and jumped up three spots in the latest AP poll to the No. 11 spot. Can Duke continue its hot streak on the road Tuesday night?
Jon Scheyer’s club will visit Pittsburgh hoping to improve to 3-1 in ACC play after wins last week over Syracuse and Notre Dame. Pittsburgh bounced back on the road with an 83-70 win over Louisville on Saturday for its first conference victory following an 0-3 start.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread and total
Duke vs. Pittsburgh how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Peterson Events Center
- Duke record: 11-3 (2-1 ACC)
- Pittsburgh record: 10-5 (1-3 ACC)
Duke vs. Pittsburgh injury report
Duke injury report
- No injuries to report
Pittsburgh injury report
- Ishmael Leggett (shoulder): questionable
Duke vs. Pittsburgh key players to watch
Duke
Jeremy Roach: Duke has one of the most talented groups of guards in the country and it starts with Roach, who is averaging 14.8 points per game. The senior is shooting over 85% from the charity stripe and 46.7% from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils backcourt depth also includes double-digit scorer Jared McCain (12.1 points per game) and Caleb Foster.
Kyle Flipkowski: The 7-foot center is Duke’s leading scorer at 15.1 points per game and dominated Pittsburgh in two matchups last season, combining for 50 points on 19-of-23 shooting.
Pittsburgh
Carlton Carrington: With Duke’s talented guards, Carrington will be busy on both ends of the floor Tuesday night. That hasn’t been a problem for the freshman this season, though, averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and a team-high 5 assists per game.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh prediction and pick
In order to pull off the upset, Pittsburgh would need a strong defensive effort while feeding off the Peterson Events Center crowd. That’ll be difficult to accomplish on Tuesday against a Duke team that ranks ninth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio and is 36th in the country in assists per game.
Duke doesn’t have a lot of depth, which could be a concern if foul troubles arise, but the Blue Devils do have a potential first-round draft pick coming off the bench in guard Tyrese Proctor. The sophomore averages 9.5 points per game and leads Duke in assists. The Blue Devils talent-rich backcourt will be a problem for Pittsburgh, who could be without guard Ishmael Leggett (shoulder) for a third straight game.
Duke is also 36th in the nation in scoring, averaging 82.4 points per game and Pittsburgh has struggled, giving up 70-plus points in three consecutive games and losing three times at home since Thanksgiving. Lay the points with Duke to extend its winning streak.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.