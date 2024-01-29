Duke vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 29
By Reed Wallach
Duke has compiled a handful of impressive wins, but is the team overrated?
The Blue Devils are off a close call at home against Clemson, after losing the week before Pitt, and now travel to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech, who has been a tough out for the Blue Devils under head coach Mike Young. Can the Hokies cash in at home as small underdogs?
Here's our full betting preview, along with this awesome new user bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook! Sign up below and get $200 in bonus bets when you win your first wager of $5!
Duke vs. Virgina Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia Tech vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech is 10-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Duke is 9-10 ATS this season
- Duke is 1-4 ATS this season on the road
- Virginia Tech is 9-5 ATS at home this season
- Virginia Tech has gone UNDER in four of seven games this season as an underdog
Duke vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 29th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 15-4
- Virginia Tech Record: 13-7
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Key Players to Watch
Duke
Kyle Filipowski: The sophomore big man will look to bounce back after a rough showing on Saturday against Clemson in which he scored nine points on two-of-eight shooting in 24 minutes, fouling out in the process. Overall, he's enjoyed an efficient season of shooting 50% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Can he get the better of Lynn Kidd and the Va. Tech defense?
Virginia Tech
Hunter Cattoor: The senior guard is off four straight double-digit scoring games since returning from a concussion, three Va. Tech wins. He is the floor stretcher of this perimeter-oriented Hokies offense, shooting right at his career average of 42% from beyond the arc while averaging a career-best 13.7 points per game.
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
Virginia Tech's offense has been on point in all conference play, leading the ACC in effective field goal percentage while shooting over 39% from beyond the arc. The team has been sloppy with the ball, 14th in ACC turnover percentage, but Duke doesn't pressure the ball at a high rate, so I don't believe the Blue Devils defense is going to force the Hokies offense into an uncomfortable position.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have been flirting with disaster in ACC play, losing at home to Pitt and squeaking out a home win against Clemson. The offense grades out as the best according to KenPom in terms of adjusted efficiency in league play behind 39% three-point shooting and the lowest turnover percentage, but the team is struggling on the interior. The Blue Devils are seventh in offensive rebounding rate in ACC games and 11th in two-point percentage.
Mike Young's Hokies play a compact defense that forces isolations, but the team has solid rim protection with the likes of Lynn Kidd roaming the paint. I believe Duke, who lost in Blacksburg last season under then first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, may struggle on a quick turnaround after playing Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Devils lack someone that can create easy buckets often still, and that can be exposed on the road. I'll take the Hokies to keep this within a possession.
PICK: Virginia Tech +3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.