Duquesne vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for A-10 Championship Quarterfinal
The A10 basketball tournament continues today at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and tonight will feature a showdown between No. 6 Duquesne and No. 3 Dayton.
The Dukes got by Saint Louis on Wednesday, beating them by a final score of 83-73. Now, they'll have to take down the Flyers if they went to advance to the semi-final.
Dayton got the better of Duquesne twice this season, beating them by double-digits on both occasions. The most recent was a 75-59 decision back on February 13. Can the Flyers make it three-straight against Duquesne? That's what I aim to find out in this article.
Duquesne vs. Dayton odds, spread, and total for A10 Tournament
Duquesne vs. Dayton betting trends
- Duquesne is 15-16 ATS this season
- Dayton is 15-14-1 ATS this season
- Dayton is 2-0 SU and ATS against Duquesne this season
- The OVER is 18-11-1 in Dayton games this season
- The UNDER is 9-21-1 in Duquesne games this season
Duquesne vs. Dayton how to watch
- Date: Thursday, March 14
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to watch (TV): USA Net
- Duquesne record: 21-11 (10-8 in A10)
- Dayton record: 24-6 (14-4 in A10)
Duquesne vs. Dayton key players to watch
Duquesne
Jimmy Clark: Duquesne's guard, Jimmy Clark III, is the second leading scorer on the team with 15.2 points per game while also leading the team in assists averaging 3.8 per contest. Still, the most important contribution he makes could arguably his play on defense where he averages 2.4 steals per games. If he can force Dayton to cough the ball up a handful of times, the Dukes have a much better chance of keeping this game within reach.
Dayton
DaRon Holmes II: There's no question about who the key player for the Flyers is. Not only is DaRon Holmes II their leading scorer, averaging 20.2 points per game, but he's also leading the teams in rebounds with 8.3 and blocks with 2.1. This time will go as far as Holmes can take them.
Duquesne vs. Dayton prediction and pick
Duquesne simply has no answer for DaRon Holmes. He has scored a combined 57 points and grabbed a combined 23 rebounds in his two games against the Dukes this season. Duquesne can't hang with Holmes on defense and I don't expect today to be any different.
Not only can they not shut him down defensively, but they don't have the offense to keep pace either. Duquesne ranks just 201st in the country in effective field goal percentage ahead of tonight's game. Meanwhile, the Flyers come in ranking fifth amongst all division one college basketball teams.
Expect history to repeat itself tonight with another dominant win for the Flyers over the Dukes. I have no problem laying the 6.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
