Duquesne vs. Fordham Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 23
Duquesne and Fordham are in the bottom half of the Atlantic 10, but have enough time to improve their stand in the conference before the tournament begins.
That means tonight's meeting between the two teams is going to be a big one. They faced off back on January 27, with Duquesne securing the 68-59 win. Now, the Dukes will have to head to the Bronx to face-off on the Rams' home court.
Duquesne vs. Fordham odds, spread, and total
Duquesne vs. Fordham betting trends
- Duquesne is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 15-4 in Duquesne's last 19 games
- Fordham is 4-1 ATS in the last five games against Duquesne
- Duquesne is 6-14 straight up in its last 20 road games
- Fordham is 2-5 ATS in its alst seven games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in Fordham's last nine games
- Fordham is 0-6 ATS in its last six home games
Duquesne vs. Fordham how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 23
- Game time: 8:30 pm EST
- Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Duquesne record: 16-10 (6-7 in A10)
- Fordham record: 10-16 (4-9 in A10)
Duquesne vs. Fordham key players to watch
Duquesne
Dae Dae Grant: Duquesne is primarily a three-point shooting team and it's Dae Dae Grant who takes the majority of shots from beyond the arc. He's only hitting them at a rate of 33.1% which is a big reason for the Dukes' struggled in conference play. He's coming off a 31-point game against Saint Louis, which is hopefully a sign of things to come.
Fordham
Elijah Gray: It was Elijah Grey who had the most success against Duquesne in the last meeting between these two teams, scoring 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting while adding in eight rebounds. If the Rams want to upset the Dukes tonight, Gray is going to play a big role in that outcome.
Duquesne vs. Fordham prediction and pick
The biggest difference maker in this game is going to be the perimeter defense of the Dukes. Both of the teams in this game rank inside the top 80 in the country in three-point shot rate with at least 41% of their shots coming from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Duquesne is significantly better at defending the three. The Dukes are 86th in opponent three-point field goal percentage keeping teams to shooting 32.2% from three. Fordham, on the other hand, ranks 347th in that stat, allowing teams to shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc.
That alone is enough for me to lay 2.5-points with the Dukes in this A10 showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
