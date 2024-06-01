Each Team's Conn Smythe Trophy Favorite (Connor McDavid Favored to Bring Cup Back to Edmonton)
By Reed Wallach
As we reach the final stages of conference finals play, we are drawing closer and closer to finding out the Stanley Cup Finals matchup.
With the Stanley Cup comes Conn Smythe Trophy discussion. With the Panthers and Oilers leading its respective conference finals series 3-2, the two teams have the two favorites to win the award for the postseason MVP. Meanwhile, the Rangers and Stars are leaning on its elite goaltending play to getback into the series and go to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Ahead of the pair of Game 6's on Saturday and Sunday which the team leading the series host, who are each team's favorites to win the Conn Smythe Trophy?
Here's how all four stack up, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:
2024 Conn Smythe Trophy Odds
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (+350)
McDavid, the NHL's best player has been at his finest in the postseason, leading the postseason in points with 29 through Friday's Game 5 3-1 victory over the Stars.
Edmonton, powered by its offense that McDavid headlines, is one win away from its first Stanley Cup Finals since 2006.
If the Oilers lift the cup for the first time since 1990, McDavid is in line to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.
2. Aleksander Barkov (+500)
The captain of the Panthers is projected to win the Conn Smythe if the favorite to win the Stanley Cup makes good on that.
While he isn't leading the team in points int he postseason after failing to do so in the regular season as well, Barkov is projected to receive the credit by way of the MVP if the Panthers win it all.
There are a handful of other contenders on the Panthers, including the team's leader in points in the postseason, Matthew Tkachuck, who is the third choice in the betting market.
3. Igor Shesterkin (+1200)
If the Rangers are to erase a 3-2 deficit, it'll come by way of Shesterkin's net minding.
He is tops of the remaining four goalies in terms of save percentage and has been peppered with shots in the postseason, nearly 33 shots per game faced. For reference, Jake Oettinger of the Stars has played in three more playoff games this season, but has faced only 28 shots per game.
Shesterkin is the backbone to this Rangers team, and if the team finds a way to navigate the Stanley Cup, he'd be the Conn Smythe winner due to his outstanding performance this postseason.
4. Jake Oettinger (+1200)
Oettinger has had some clutch moments en route to the Stars making the Western Conference Finals, but he will need to be at his best with Dallas facing elimination yet again as the team heads back to Edmonton.
The Stars goalie has a fantastic .917 save percentage, but has given up eight goals in the last two games to sacrifice a 2-1 series lead over the Oilers.
Can Dallas find its defensive form and limit Edmonton's offense? Oettinger can solidify his Conn Smythe case if the Stars win this series.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.