Eagles Super Bowl Odds: Should Bettors Trust Eagles in Futures Market?
Should you bet the Eagles to go back to the Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) are starting to worry fans. What was once the best team in the league is now slipping in the latest Super Bowl odds.
On BetMGM, the Eagles are +800 to win the Super Bowl but have a long way to go before even thinking of getting back to the big game.
Eagles Super Bowl Odds This Season
The Eagles will look to their two matchups with the New York Giants and try to solidify winning the NFC East for the second straight year.
Even if the Eagles win out, the San Francisco 49ers will need to drop two games for the Eagles get the No. 1 seed in the NFC back since San Francisco won the head-to-head matchup between the teams this season.
Should bettors really trust in the Eagles to bet to win the Super Bowl?
I think the Eagles are shaky, but they do manage to come back for the postseason. Since they already clinched a playoff spot, the Eagles at least will be in the conversation for the Super Bowl. Still, the team could have it's work cut out for it if it finishes with a wild card spot in the NFC.
There are a handful of shining -- not perfect -- NFC teams that could make a run in the postseason. Besides the 49ers, the NFC also has the Dallas Cowboys, Eagles and Detroit Lions. The Eagles do have a win over Dallas under their belt this season.
Player injuries seemed to swirl around the Eagles again. While key players will be out against the Giants, cornerback Avonte Maddox will be coming back. Maddox and the shift in defense with Matt Patricia should hopefully keep the Giants and Arizona Cardinals at bay for the remainder of the games.
Even if the Eagles win out, it’s still shaky as to what their playoffs are going to look like. Let’s say the San Francisco 49ers get the first seed, that means the Eagles will be playing three tough matchups - including the 49ers potentially if they stay alive in the postseason.
Most of the veterans on the Eagles are getting up there in age, so a bye week in the playoffs would be really crucial for them and all of the players. Not to mention, if there’s one thing about Philadelphia, it’s that they bring the “home” in home field advantage with their fans. Philly is 5-1 at home this season, but the team's record slips to 5-3 on the road.
If the Eagles have to face road games, I’m not convinced they’d fight to the Super Bowl.
Right now, the Eagles are (+800) on BetMGM to win it all. The Kansas City Chiefs (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+550) and San Francisco 49ers (+225) are ahead of the Eagles.
For me, I’d have to see the Eagles win the game versus the Giants and even potentially secure the NFC East before I consider them to be somewhere close to contention level.
Until then, the Eagles are a huge stay away for me for betting them to win the Super Bowl. I think the 49ers have too much momentum right now, but that could change when the Baltimore Ravens come to town in Week 16.
I think the Eagles have a lot to prove before fans can trust them in the postseason again.
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win the Super Bowl, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.