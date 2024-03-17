East Region Bracket Preview: Teams, Prediction and Odds (Will UCONN Make Good on Repeat National Championships?)
By Reed Wallach
The NCAA Tournament field is set and everyone is chasing the defending champion, Connecticut Huskies.
Unlike in its 2023 run to the title, UConn has been a juggernaut all season, the No. 1 seed in the East Region and at the top of the odds board all season behind a vaunted two-way attack. The Huskies profile as a National Championship winner on paper, and the team passes the eye test as well.
However, there are plenty of worthy teams in the East Region.
This group of teams is arguably the most difficult of any in the NCAA Tournament with the likes of Big 12 Champion Iowa State, Big Ten Champion Illinois and SEC Champion Auburn looming throughout the bracket.
Can the Huskies repeat and get out of the East Region? Here's everything you need to know:
2024 National Championship Odds
2024 East Region Odds
2024 East Region Bracket
2024 East Region Schedule
East Region Things to Know
Favorite: UConn
The Huskies are fresh off a Big East title and are the clear favorite to cut down the nets come April. The team is paced by do-it-all guard Tristen Newton, 7'2" center Donovan Clingan and a wide array of shooting with Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban each making north of 39% of its shots from beyond the arc.
On defense, with Clingan patrolling the rim, and switchable defenders like Stephon Castle, the Huskies have built a top 15 defense in terms of KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency.
While the Huskies are the best team, the path isn't so easy with overqualified No. 4 seed Auburn posing a potential threat in the Sweet 16.
Dark Horse: Auburn
The Tigers are fresh off an SEC conference championship run and fit the profile of a National Championship winner. Auburn holds teams to the lowest effective field goal percentage in the country and have a motion based offense that throttles teams in transition.
Bruce Pearl's team is anchored by big man Johni Broome and are relentless at getting to the rim and the free throw line, but the team shares teh ball well, 10th in assist rate.
While UConn stands in the way, Auburn should be able to navigate both Yale and either San Diego State or UAB en route to the second weekend.
Team to Fade: Illinois
The Fighting Illini took hom the Big Ten Conference Tournament title, but this team has red flags ahead of its NCAA Tournament run.
Illinois' defense has fallen off a cliff over the past month, 93rd in adjusted defensive efficiency on the year, which can offset the team's No. 3 offense. The Illini don't force turnovers whatsoever, 360th in turnover rate on the year, which can come to hurt them in the postseason if the team falls behind and can't generate more possessions.
Illinois has a tricky draw with Iowa State's elite defense sitting in the same part of the bracket, but also a first round matchup against Morehead State, who has a stingy defense (120th in defensive efficiency) and shoots a lot of three's, 25th in three-point rate.
Cinderella: Drake
The top teams in this region will be tough to beat, but Drake has tournament experience after leading Miami by multiple possessions in the final two minutes last season.
Led by senior wing Tucker DeVries, the Bulldogs are back in the 'Big Dance' with another formidable resume and a near coin flip matchup against Washington State in the first round. Based around DeVries, the Drake offense rarely turns it over, top 15 in limiting turnovers, and shoot it well, 27th in effective field goal percentage.
The Bulldogs would need to get past (likely) Iowa State in the second round, but it's worth noting that the team is the best defensive rebounding team in the country, a huge part of the Iowa State offense.
