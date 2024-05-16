Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award Odds (Jayson Tatum Set as Massive Favorite)
By Reed Wallach
Following the Boston Celtics five game second round series win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston is into the Eastern Conference Finals for the sixth time and eight seasons.
Boston is a massive favorite to return to the NBA Finals against whoever it faces in the Conference Finals, whether it's the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers, and oddsmakers are giving no breaks in prices.
While the Celtics are paced by several great players, it's Jayson Tatum, the team’s best player, that is the overwhelming favorite to win the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.
Here are the odds below with Boston officially clinching a spot in the ECF.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP
- Jayson Tatum: -210
- Jaylen Brown: +410
- Jalen Brunson: +800
- Derrick White: +1600
- Tyrese Haliburton: +2900
- Kristaps Porzingis: +3200
- Jrue Holiday: +7000
Jayson Tatum Overwhelming Favorite to Win Eastern Conference Finals MVP
Tatum led the way as the Celtics dismantled the short-handed Cavs in five games, averaging nearly 27 points with more than 10 rebounds and six assists despite shooting only 44% and 27% from 3-point range.
Boston is a massive favorite to return to the Finals for the second time in three seasons, but Tatum isn’t as likely to win as, say, Jalen Brunson would be if the Knicks were to advance to the Finals in the eyes of oddsmakers.
To be fair, though, Tatum is the heavy chalk. The -210 price tag to back Tatum to win the honor translates to a 67% implied probability, which is notable given that the Celtics are -950 to win the Eastern Conference, which translates to more than 90% implied.
No matter who the Celtics face, it appears to be a formality that this team is in the Finals, but the odds are leaving the door open for another capable Celtics player to make a run at the honors, which may be more likely in an abbreviated series.
Boston has five players averaging double figures in the postseason, meaning one burst from a player can lead to a longshot winner.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.