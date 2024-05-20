Eastern Conference Finals MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum Heavily Favored to Win ECF MVP
By Reed Wallach
The Eastern Conference Finals are set and it's lopsided towards the Boston Celtics, who are favored heavily over the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers used its depth and frenetic offense to get past the New York Knicks in seven games, but aren’t giving much of a chance to keep up with the best team in the NBA the Celtics, who are just as good as the team on offense and far better on defense.
Predictably, the Celtics' best player, Jayson Tatum is the heavy favorite, but there are plenty of other Celtics’ given a puncher's chance including Jaylen Brown, who has shorter odds than Pacers’ favorite Tyrese Haliburton.
Here is the full list of odds for ECF MVP:
Eastern Conference Finals MVP
- Jayson Tatum: -220
- Jaylen Brown: +350
- Tyrese Haliburton: +1100
- Derrick White: +1400
- Pascal Siakam: +1900
- Jrue Holiday: +7000
- Payton Pritchard: +11000
- Myles Turner: +14000
- Andrew Nembhard: +38000
- Aaron Nesmith: +38000
- T.J. McConnell: +38000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jayson Tatum Massive Favorite to Win Eastern Conference Final MVP
Tatum is the heavy favorite, but is he favored enough? The Celtics are -1200 at FanDuel to advance, which translates to 92%, and Tatum is lined as a 68.7% likelihood of winning conference finals MVP, which he won in 2022.
With an expected quick series, it could lead to some outlier performances leading to spikes in averages, like Brown, who averaged 28 points per game with 60% shooting in the regular season against the Pacers.
Brown is the second choice, followed by Haliburton, who is the clear favorite amongst Pacers players with Pascal Siakam being the only other player below +10000.
While it appears that Tatum is tied closely to the Celtics' success, oddsmakers are leaving the door open for a less heralded winner in this market based on the lopsided series odds.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.