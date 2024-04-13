Eastern Conference Playoff Scenarios and Odds: How Will Lower Seeds in East Shake Out?
Breaking down how the No. 5 though the No. 8 seeds in the Eastern Conference could work out this season.
By Peter Dewey
The Eastern Conference playoffs are in a crazy spot right now.
The Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers are all 46-35 while the Miami Heat are 45-36, meaning that these teams could form a ton of combinations from the No. 5 seed through the No. 8 seed.
I am going to attempt to break them all down in the simplest manner possible, but it’s worth noting each team’s odds in the Eastern Conference – and to win the NBA Finals – at this point in the season:
Eastern Conference Winner Odds
NBA Championship Odds
Eastern Conference Playoff Scenarios for the No. 5 to No. 8 Seeds
If the Magic, Pacers and Sixers win:
- 5. Magic
- 6. Pacers
- 7. Sixers
- 8. Heat
If the Magic win, Pacers win and Sixers lose:
- 5. Magic
- 6. Pacers
- 7. Sixers
- 8. Heat
If the Magic win, Pacers lose, Sixers win and Heat lose:
- 5. Magic
- 6. Sixers
- 7. Pacers
- 8. Heat
If Magic win, Pacers lose, Sixers win and Heat win:
If the Magic win, Pacers lose, Sixers lose and Heat lose:
- 5. Magic
- 6. Pacers
- 7. Sixers
- 8. Heat
If the Magic win, Pacers lose, Sixers lose and Heat win:
- 5. Magic
- 6. Pacers
- 7. Sixers
- 8. Heat
If the Magic lose, Pacers win, Sixers win and Heat win:
- 5. Pacers
- 6. Sixers
- 7. Heat
- 8. Magic
If the Magic lose, Pacers win, Sixers win and Heat lose:
- 5. Pacers
- 6. Sixers
- 7. Magic
- 8. Heat
If the Magic lose, Pacers win, Sixers lose and Heat win:
- 5. Pacers
- 6. Heat
- 7. Sixers
- 8. Magic
If the Magic lose, Pacers lose, Sixers win and Heat win:
- 5. Sixers
- 6. Heat
- 7. Magic
- 8. Pacers
If the Magic lose, Pacers lose, Sixers win, Heat lose:
- 5. Sixers
- 6. Magic
- 7. Pacers
- 8. Heat
If the Magic lose, Pacers lose, Sixers lose and Heat lose:
- 5. Magic
- 6. Pacers
- 7. Sixers
- 8. Heat
If Magic lose, Pacers lose, Sixers lose and Heat win:
- 5. Heat
- 6. Sixers
- 7. Pacers
- 8. Magic
Got all that?
Basically what this means is that we’re in for a crazy day of hoops, and teams will likely see their futures odds fluctuate in a big way based on what happens on Sunday.
