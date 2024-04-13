Eastern Conference Playoff Scenarios: Who Will Get the No. 2 and No. 3 Seed?
Breaking down the scenarios for the No. 2 and No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference this season.
By Peter Dewey
The Eastern Conference still has so many seeding possibilities, outside of the Boston Celtics locking up the No. 1 seed, entering the final day of the regular season.
The New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks all could receive the No. 2 seed in the East, but it’ll depend on how things shake out during Sunday’s matchups.
New York takes on the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland takes on the Charlotte Hornets and the Bucks face off with the Orlando Magic – who are also battling for a playoff spot in the East.
Here’s a look at the latest scenarios and odds for the Eastern Conference playoff race:
Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference Playoff Scenarios
The Cavs are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they could get as high as the No. 2.
If Cleveland wins and both the Knicks and Bucks lose, the Cavs would have the tiebreaker over Milwaukee for the division. Since all three teams would have the same record, that would take precedence over the season-long tiebreaker. So, the playoffs would look like:
- Cavs – No. 2
- Bucks – No. 3
- Knicks – No. 4
This is due to Milwaukee holding the season-long tiebreaker over the Bucks.
If the Cavs win and everyone else wins, they’ll remain in the No. 4 spot, and if they lose they’ll also remain in the No. 4 spot.
If the Knicks win, Bucks lose and the Cavs win, they’ll earn the No. 3 seed since they’d win the division title.
New York Knicks Eastern Conference Playoff Scenarios
For the Knicks, things are a little simpler.
They control their destiny to the No. 3 seed, as a win guarantees them at least the No. 3 spot. With a win and a Bucks loss, the Knicks would receive the No. 2 seed.
The only scenario where the Knicks fall to the No. 4 spot comes with the Knicks losing, Bucks losing and the Cavs winning (scenario explained above).
New York holds the outright tiebreaker over Cleveland, so it would remain in the No. 3 spot if it loses, the Bucks win and the Cavs win on Sunday.
Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference Playoff Scenarios
The Bucks control their path to the No. 2 seed, as they simply need to win on Sunday.
However, the team is in trouble with Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Sunday’s matchup with Orlando.
Milwaukee could fall as low as the No. 4 spot if the Knicks and Cavs both win on Sunday. Regardless, the team is guaranteed home court in the first round of the playoffs.
