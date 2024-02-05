Eastern Washington vs. Portland State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 5 (Go Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Eastern Washington-Portland State.
Eastern Washington has its eyes on its second trip to the NCAA Tournament in four seasons as the current frontrunner in the Big Sky, a one-bid conference. The Eagles suffered their first conference loss of the season on Feb. 1 but bounced back nicely on the road with a 78-65 win over Montana over the weekend.
Eastern Washington is laying points on the road against Portland State, which has opened its four-game homestand with three consecutive wins. The Vikings have won in shootouts (94-91 over Montana State) and rock fights (58-51 over Sacramento State) as they try to fight their way toward the upper crust of the conference standings.
Here’s the betting preview of Monday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Eastern Washington vs. Portland State odds, spread and total
Eastern Washington vs. Portland State betting trends
- Eastern Washington is 14-5-1 ATS this season
- Portland State is 10-9 ATS this season
- Eastern Washington is 7-2-1 ATS this season as a favorite
- Portland State is 7-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 12-8 in Eastern Washington games this season
- The OVER is 7-12 in Portland State games this season
Eastern Washington vs. Portland State how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 5
- Game time: 10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Viking Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Eastern Washington record: 14-8 (8-1 Big Sky)
- Portland State record: 14-8 (5-4 Big Sky)
Eastern Washington vs. Portland State key players to watch
Eastern Washington
Cedric Coward: The 6-foot-6 junior forward has been a stat-stuffer for Eastern Washington this season. He is the Eagles’ leading scorer (13.8 points per game) and rebounder (6.7) this season while shooting 54.5% from the field, which ranks second in the Big Sky. Coward is coming off a double-double outing in Saturday’s win over Montana, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Portland State
KJ Allen: The 6-foot-6 senior forward is the Vikings’ only double-digit scorer, averaging 11.7 points per game. He is Portland State’s leading rebounder, too, grabbing 6.8 per game. Allen has been great over Portland State’s four-game winning streak, scoring 26 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the 94-91 win over Montana State. Allen is 9-of-13 from 3-point range over those four games.
Eastern Washington vs. Portland State prediction and pick
This number has jumped 1.5 points this morning with bettors laying the number with Eastern Washington. In the first matchup between these two teams on Dec. 28, Eastern Washington coasted to a 91-57 victory at home. The Eagles forced 21 turnovers and shot 53.4% from the field and 57.9% from beyond the arc (11-of-19). Portland State couldn’t find the net, connecting on just 4-of-18 triples.
Portland State’s defense could set the tone in this matchup at home with the No. 3 scoring defense in the Big Sky (70.3 points per game). Despite a lopsided loss the first time around, Portland State still forced 15 Eastern Washington turnovers. Portland State’s defense is No. 126 in turnover percentage and Eastern Washington ranks just No. 314 in protecting the rock, according to KenPom.
Eastern Washington doesn’t create second-chance opportunities (No. 295 in offensive rebounding) but does rank top-30 in the nation in 3-point and 2-point shooting.
Portland State's offense has a good matchup against an Eastern Washington defense that is No. 208 in effective field goal percentage and No. 229 in defending shots from inside the arc, but the Vikings are just No. 260 in efficiency, No. 290 in effective field goal percentage and one of the worst 2-point shooting teams in the country.
Both of these teams have been great in these spots this season. Eastern Washington is 7-2-1 ATS as a favorite and Portland State is 7-2 ATS as an underdog. Go with the under in this matchup as Eastern Washington’s offense is due for negative regression and Portland State’s defense has been stingy at home, leading to a 5-1 mark to the under inside Viking Pavilion.
