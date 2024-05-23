Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
The NHL Playoffs Western Conference Finals kick off tonight between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers are coming into this game on just two days of rest after winning game seven against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. In contrast, the Stars took out the Colorado Avalanche in six games and have not played since May 17, giving them the rest advantage in game one tonight.
With only four teams left in the bracket and only one game per night, betting opportunities are getting harder to find, but sometimes, you must get creative.
Here is our full betting preview for game one of the Western Conference Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars:
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game 1 Odds, Total, Puckline
Puck Line
- Oilers +1.5 (-238)
- Stars -1.5 (+195)
Moneyline
- Oilers: +110
- Stars: -130
Total
- 6 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Betting Trends
- The Stars are 4-1 in their last five games.
- The Stars have gone under in 12 of their last 17 games.
- The total has gone under in nine of the last 13 games the Stars have played at home.
- The Oilers are 4-2 in their last six road games.
- The Stars are 10-5 in their last 15 games played at home against the Oilers.
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Game One How To Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 23
- Puck Drop: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch: CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
- Series Record: 0-0
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Game One Key Players To Watch
Edmonton Oilers
While the Stars may have the better team in this series, the Oilers will have the two best players: Connor McDavid and Leon Draistail.
Draistail and McDavid rank No. 1 and No. 2 in total points in the playoffs, but both have struggled to produce at their usual rate against this Stars team. McDavid only had one point in three games against this Stars team this season, and Draistail only had two points in those three games. If the Oilers are going to beat this Stars team to continue their playoff dominance, averaging around four points per game between the two of them.
Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars' most significant advantage in this series is their goaltender, Jake Oettinger, who ranks No. 3 among goalies in goals saved above expected, keeping 5.17 goals above expected out of the net. At the other end, it will likely be Stuart Skinner in the Oilers' net, who allowed 5.38 more goals than expected. The only way the Oilers beat the Stars in this series is if Oettinger struggles. They need him to be sharp tonight on home ice.
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have now made it through two rounds in the NHL Playoffs, and if you combine the first game of every series these two teams have played, the over has hit in all four games. In the three head-to-head matchups this season, the over has hit in two of the three, but looking even further back, the over has hit in six of the last eight games between these two and in three of the previous four games played in Dallas.
Despite the Stars' goaltending advantage in this series, the Oilers come into this series with the highest overall scoring offence and the highest scoring five-on-five offence in the NHL playoffs.
While the Stars' offense may be less high-powered, they have had Stuart Skinner's number in the past, scoring three or more goals in three of four games that Skinner has started against them.
I think we will see a bunch of goals early in this series before these teams can adjust their game plans as this series gets deeper.
Pick: Oilers vs Stars Over 6.0 Goals (-110)
Note: Game odds are subject to change.