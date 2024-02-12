Elon vs. Towson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 12 (Take the Tigers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Elon-Towson.
Elon is an underdog for the 15th time this season when it takes on Towson Monday night on the road. The Phoenix are 12th in the Colonial Athletic Conference and have dropped seven of their last nine games. Can they hang within the double-digit spread against the heavily-favored Tigers?
Towson, sixth in the CAA, opened February on a five-game winning streak but have dropped its last two games. The Tigers lost to Hofstra (59-56) and Delaware (74-62) and will try to right the ship against a struggling Elon squad at TU Arena.
Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s matchup with a best bet.
Elon vs. Towson odds, spread and total
Elon vs. Towson betting trends
- Elon is 8-14 ATS this season
- Towson is 12-10-1 ATS this season
- Elon is 3-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- Towson is 5-5-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-9-1 in Elon games this season
- The OVER is 9-14 in Towson games this season
Elon vs. Towson how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 12
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: TU Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Elon record: 10-14 (3-8 CAA)
- Towson record: 14-10 (7-4 CAA)
Elon vs. Towson key players to watch
Elon
Max Mackinnon: The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard has been a do-it-all option for the Phoenix this season. Mackinnon is the team’s leading scorer (12 points per game) and is tied for the team lead in rebounds (4.6). Mackinnon scored in double figures in five straight games and 12 of 13 overall before being held to just seven points in Thursday’s loss to Stony Brook.
Towson
Dylan Williamson: Towson has had a different leading scorer in four consecutive games but Williamson had the biggest night, scoring 26 points in the Tigers’ 83-76 win over Northeastern Feb. 1. He’s struggled the last two games, though, in a pair of Towson losses, combining for just 13 points on 6-of-17 shooting and going just 1-of-7 from 3-point range. Towson is 10-2 this season when Williamson scores in double figures.
Elon vs. Towson prediction and pick
Elon has been a profitable over team this season and it’s not because of its offense.
The Phoenix are ranked No. 355 in KenPom (eighth worst in the country) and are No. 300 or worse in most major defensive metrics while ranking 12th in the CAA in scoring defense (76.4 points per game). It’s the perfect matchup for Towson to pull away as the Tigers rank No. 1 in the CAA in scoring defense (64.6 points per game) and rank second in the league in three-point defense (32.8%) and offensive rebounds allowed (8.9 per game).
Towson’s offense might struggle shooting the rock (No. 325 in KenPom in effective field goal percentage), but should get plenty of second-chance opportunities on Monday. Towson is No. 3 in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and Elon is No. 328 in defensive rebounding.
Elon has played better on the road than at home, winning its last two away games over Hampton and North Carolina A&T, but those are two of the worst teams in the CAA (combined record of 12-38) and a step up in class is bad news for a Phoenix team that is 3-11 ATS as an underdog this season. Take Towson to pull away.
