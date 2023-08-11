England vs. Colombia prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Quarterfinals
Can England advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals as a major favorite?
By Peter Dewey
Two teams have already advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup (Sweden and Spain) and they’ll await the winners of Saturday morning’s matchups.
The second of those matchups comes between England and Colombia, where England isa -200 favorite to win and advance.
While the team needed penalties to defeat Nigeria in the Round of 16, it still is second in the odds to win the Women’s World Cup behind Spain (+190).
Colombia won Group H and then pulled off a 1-0 win over Jamaica in the Round of 16 to advance to this point.
Let’s break down the betting odds and a best bet – with the help of 90min’s expert Jamie Spencer.
England vs. Colombia odds, spread and total for Women's World Cup Quarterfinals
England vs. Colombia prediction and pick
England won’t have Lauren James, a brutal blow to the team’s chances, in this matchup due to a suspension.
Still, there is more to come from this squad, which hasn’t exactly reached its peak level in the tournament.
Spencer shared with BetSided a little insight into how England can win this game – even without James.
“England started slowly at this tournament and found Lauren James to be the answer,” Spencer told BetSided. “Now James is suspended for two games, they have to figure things out again. But the attacking quality does exist - we still haven’t seen the best of Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp or Alessia Russo at this tournament - and the nature of going all the way to penalties against Nigeria and still winning as they did should have a galvanizing effect on the squad.”
Per FootyStats.org, England is still averaging 2.01 expected goals per game, sixth amongst all Women’s World Cup teams. Colombia, on the other hand, is averaging just 1.29. That leaves a very small window for error for the underdog in this spot.
“On paper, Colombia is the most favorable opponent of all the quarter-final teams. But England has already learned the hard way that there are no longer any easy games at the World Cup like there have been in previous years,” Spencer told BetSided. “This game will also better suit Colombia in the underdog role, having appeared unsure how to go about their last match against Jamaica when they were billed as the stronger side.”
I have a hard time fading England here, especially since lost outright to Morocco in the Group Stage, only to see Morocco trounced in the Round of 16 by Franc, 4-0.
Spencer also believes that England is the right side on Saturday morning.
“A back to basics approach for the Lionesses is best,” Spencer told BetSided. “It went out of the window in the last round, mainly because Nigeria didn’t allow them to play their game, but England are favorites to reach the semi-finals of a third consecutive Women’s World Cup and I would back them to do it with a 2-1 win.”
With James out, I’m not bold enough to take England to cover the spread, so instead I’ll lay the juice on the moneyline for the team to reach the semifinals.
