England vs. Nigeria prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Round of 16
England has become the betting favorite at the end of the Group Stage of the Women's World Cup, surpassing the United States.
They'll now take on Nigeria in the Round of 16 and are understandably big favorites to win and move on to the Quarterfinals.
England got off to a slow start to their World Cup, beating lowly Haiti by a 1-0 final score. They bounced back in a big way after the opening match, beating Denmark in the second game and then trouncing China by a score of 6-1.
Meanwhile, Nigeria has become one of the biggest pleasant surprises of the tournament. They went 1-2 in the Group Stage, beating Australia and drawing both Canada and Ireland.
Let's take a look at the odds for this Round of 16 match.
England vs. Nigeria odds and total
England vs. Nigeria prediction and pick
For a prediction for this match, I reached out to soccer expert at 90min.com, Jamie Spencer. This is what he had to say:
"England put together two labored wins over Haiti and Denmark in their first two games, then they lost influential midfielder Keira Walsh to injury in the latter. Had that kind of performance continued against China, their prospects for the knockouts would have looked very different.
"But a change in formation, moving Lauren James into the ‘number 10’ position, has unlocked things for the Lionesses. Nigeria are no pushovers, having beaten Australia and effectively knocked out Canada, but England showed against China that they have another level to go to that the Super Falcons can’t match. With James pulling the attacking strings and a three centre-back system more defensively resolute, it is difficult to see Nigeria pulling off another upset in this tie."
That's good enough for me! Not only am I going to back England, but I'll back them to win by at least two goals as they try to advance to the Quarterfinals.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.