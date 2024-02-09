English Premier League Predictions (Best Bets for Man United-Aston Villa and More)
Check out our best bets for round 24 of the Premier League season!
We have taken a little bit of a hiatus from the Premier League, but we are now in week 24 and back with our best bets.
There are plenty of good matches happening around England this weekend, and it starts with Man City and Everton. Some players are returning from international duty, and others are nursing some injuries, so that is something to keep an eye on.
For Matchweek 24, I am going to give three picks, all of which I will be betting straight up.
1. Luton Town vs. Sheffield United Both Teams To Score (-138)
This is a bottom-table game, but it is one worth betting on. Luton Town can be expected to score in this game, and multiple goals would not be a surprise.
Luton Town have netted 32 goals this year. Sheffield United, on the other hand, have allowed the most goals in the Prem by a large margin. I fully expect Luton Town to score.
Sheffield United are not having a good season, but Luton Town are the same level team as them. The last game between the two teams ended in a 3-2 win for Luton Town.
Luton have allowed 42 total goals this season, which is almost two a game. Sheffield United have a healthy lineup, so I expect them to score at least a goal against Luton Town.
2. Newcastle (-170) at Nottingham Forest
Newcastle are not playing as well as they should be. However, they do have a win over Aston Villa on January 30th.
Newcastle are fifth in the Premier League in scoring, and Kieran Trippier is a big reason. Him, Callum Wilson, and Alexander Isak are going to give the Nottingham defenders trouble running up the pitch.
Nottingham Forest are two points from relegation and have given up 41 total goals on the season. In their last three games, they have allowed six goals.
Newcastle needs play a little better on the defensive third, and stop getting into trouble, but they should be able to win this game at The City Ground.
3. Man United Tie No Bet (+128) at Aston Villa
Man United are 17-5-2 against Aston Villa all-time. With that, they have already beaten Villa once this season. What makes United a good play is their goal scoring at the moment. They have seven goals in their last two games and show no signs of slowing down.
The player to watch is Marcus Rashford. He has scored three goals in his last four Premier League matches. He has been the player lately that United have hoped he would be all season. With him at his best, and the players around him, United are a tough squad to beat.
Villa's play should not go under-appreciated. They are a solid team, and will play hard all game. However, in their last five matches across all competitions, Villa is just 1-2-2. Their two losses came at Villa Park, as well. I love Manchester United's chances in this game.