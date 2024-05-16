English Premier League Predictions (Best Bets for Matchweek 38)
Once again, the Premier League title race is coming to the final day, even if it appears that it'll end as it so often does- with a Manchester City triumph.
However, Matchday 38 is still always an exciting one, with every club playing at the same time and European Places still up for grabs.
Let's take a look at a few of the most intriguing matches and how to approach them from a betting standpoint.
Over 3.5 Goals (-150) Liverpool vs. Wolves
This might feel like a lot of juice for this kind of bet, but in Jürgen Klopp's final match with Liverpool, expect goals to abound. Liverpool have scored nine goals in their last three outings, and allowed seven- the Klopp era is ending just as it started, with explosive attacking play and really lapse-heavy defending on the other end.
In his final match, with no tangible stakes, it shouldn't be any different; if anything, the team will be even less likely to stay focused late in the game as their manager gets ready to move on.
Both teams to score at -156 is another good approach to play this trend; Liverpool haven't held a clean sheet in any of their past 10 Premier League matches, and haven't looked particularly close to doing so in any instance.
Mohamed Salah is also a brace away from becoming the first player with three separate Premier League seasons with 20+ goals and 10+ assists, another goalscoring trend to keep an eye on in this one.
Newcastle United ML (+125) at Brentford
At this point in the season, handicapping motivation is a big part of thus pursuit, and this line hasn't adequately done so. Of course, athletes are competitive and always trying to win, but Newcastle's Eddie Howe should certainly be managing this game with a different approach than Brentford's Thomas Frank.
Brentford are in that zone of total safety from relegation and far too much distance from the European spaces, so there's really nothing left to play for other than pride and positivity heading into the 2024-25 season.
However, Newcastle still has an outside chance at securing European football. They're three points behind Chelsea for a spot in the Europa Conference League, but they're clear of the blues when it comes to goalscoring differential.
If they win and Chelsea loses, they'll hop a spot on the table, which could have massive European ramifications. We also get to buy low on the Magpies after a couple of tough results, before which they were firing on all cylinders- in plus-money value, this is a no-brainer pick.
Draw (+275) Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest
This should be something of a smaller play, given the odds, but the value is fascinating in a highly scenario-driven game. Nottingham Forest are but guaranteed safety from relegation, as they're three points above 18th-place Luton Town and hold a serious goal differential edge, but if they have a disastrous loss and Luton annihilate Fulham, they'd be in trouble.
No, it's not remotely likely, but miracles happen in this sport, and new manager Nuno Espírito Santo will want to leave nothing to chance.
That being said, a draw would be enough to mathematically secure his team's safety, and Forest have been absolutely dreadful away from the City Ground this year; up against a completely relegated Burnley team, expect this one to end level, probably in a low-scoring affair.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.