English Premier League Predictions (Villa Continues Dominance, Pedro Neto Returns?)
Matchweek 18 should be good one! Here are three of the best bets to make.
The Premier League has been very fun this year. Despite all the VAR controversy, the EPL has been competitive and entertaining. Arsenal is at the top of the table while Newcastle (a Champions League team in 2022/23) is four points back of the Europa League.
There is some money to be made with each fixture though. Below I am going to give two picks and a same game parlay that I am finding good value in for Matchweek 18.
1. Aston Villa -1.5 / Both Teams to Score (NO) vs. Sheffield United - +139
Let's start off with the parlay since it is the Friday game. To be clear, this bet is Aston Villa to win by more than one goal, and be the only team to score.
In Aston Villa's past three games, they have beaten Brentford, Arsenal, and Man City. In those games, Emiliano Martinez was able to record shutouts against Arsenal and Man City. Sheffield United has scored the least amount of goals in the Prem, and they have not scored in three of their last four games. I do not expect them to score in this game against a much better Aston Villa team.
As for the spread, Villa has the second most goals in EPL. Along with this, Sheffield United has allowed 43 goals, which is the most by a large margin. Villa is going to control possession, and get a lot of shots off in this one. I am expecting a three or four-goal performance from Villa.
2. (Double Chance) Everton win or draw (-105) at Tottenham
Don't let where Everton is on the table fool you. They were deducted 10 points, but that seemed to only light a fire under them. Without the deduction, Everton are a top-10 team in the league.
Everton has the second-most clean sheets in the Prem, so their back four do a good job defending the box. Jordan Pickford deserves some credit in goal, as well. Tottenham is going to get their shots off, so Pickford and the Everton defenders have their work cut out for them.
The main reason for this bet is how hot Everton has been lately. In their last eight Premier League matches, Everton is 6-1-1. This includes a four-game win streak with victories over Chelsea and Newcastle mixed in there.
Everton will be without their top scorer, but Tottenham tends to breakdown on the defensive third of the field at times. I like Everton to at least draw, but would not be shocked if they upset Tottenham.
3. (Tie No Bet) Wolves ML (+184) vs. Chelsea
I get it, this one could be a stretch. However, Gary O'Neil has done a fantastic job managing a Wolves side that was expected to finish at the bottom of the table.
Wolves have not lost in their last six home games. They have wins over Man City and Tottenham in that time period, and a draw against Aston Villa. Wolverhampton plays very well at Molineux, and I expect that to continue in this game.
Wolves are a healthy team, and their lineup will reflect that. Jose Sa is a little bit of a problem in goal, but Wolves could be getting one of their best playmakers back. Pedro Neto has been out since Oct. 29, but his return is happening any game now. He is a difference maker on the pitch. With Wolves at home, and Neto (maybe) returning, I like their chances.
