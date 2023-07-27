Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford prediction and odds (Bet the underdog)
Betting preview for the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford match this weekend.
One of the most anticipated boxing bouts of 2023 is finally set to take place this Saturday, July 29, when Errol Spence Jr. takes on Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight titles.
This isn't your normal title fight as the winner of this weekend's showdown will be the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era. Spence Jr. enters the fight holding the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles, while Crawford is currently the WBO champ.
Let's take a look at the odds for the big event and then I'll break down my prediction for who will come out on top.
Spence Jr. vs. Crawford odds
- Errol Spence Jr. +120
- Crawford -150
- OVER 10.5 rounds (-270)
- UNDER 10.5 rounds (+190)
Spence Jr. vs. Crawford prediction
Not only is it rare for us to get a unification bout for an undisputed title, but it's also rare we get a main event odds odds this closely contested. Both fighters are also undefeated, holding a combined 67-0 record.
The general consensus in this fight is that Crawford is the meaner boxer with a bigger killer instinct, while Spence Jr. is more of a tactician that will outbox his opponents from start to finish. In these types of scenarios, I almost always go with the tactician, which is what I'm doing here.
Maybe my recency bias is too strong, but I can't help but remember how Mayweather would outbox every heavy-hitter he faced, and how Tyson Fury dodged, ducked, and dipped away from everything that Deontay Wilder threw at him.
I expect a similar result this weekend, albeit a less exaggerated one. Usually when two top tier talents face each other in the ring, it's the one that's willing to be more patient that comes out on top. Sure, Crawford may have more power, but as the fight goes on and he doesn't land his big shot, he's going to get more and more frustrated.
That frustration will lead to fatigue and an increased willingness to being more aggressive, which will in turn open up holes for Spence Jr.
I also like that Spence Jr. is the underdog in this bout. I think the price should be closer to a pick'em than what the odds indicate.
Give me Spence Jr. to be the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.
Pick: Errol Spence Jr. +120
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change