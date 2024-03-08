Evansville vs. Drake Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Missouri Valley Quarterfinal (Back the Bulldogs)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Evansville-Drake.
Drake has reeled off 20-plus wins for the sixth consecutive season and are looking for another trip to the NCAA Tournament by running the table in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Drake has gone to the NCAA Tournament twice in the last three seasons and opens the conference tournament as a monster favorite against Evansville.
The Purple Aces started February with a four-game winning streak, but ended the regular season on a seven-game skid. That didn’t stop Evansville from pulling out a 59-53 win over Illinois State in the first round of the MVC Tournament.
Can they hang within the big number Friday night?
Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Evansville vs. Drake Odds, Spread and Total
Evansville vs. Drake Betting Trends
- Evansville is 18-13 ATS this season
- Drake is 15-15 ATS this season
- Evansville is 15-10 ATS as an underdog this season
- Drake is 13-14 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 11-20 in Evansville games this season
- The OVER is 15-15 in Drake games this season
Evansville vs. Drake How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 8
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Enterprise Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Evansville record: 16-6
- Drake record: 25-5
Evansville vs. Drake Key Players to Watch
Evansville
Ben Humrichous: The former averages 15 points per game and shoots nearly 50% from the field. Humrichous came up big on both ends of the floor in Evansville’s first-round tournament win, registering a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, his first of the season.
Drake
Tucker Devries: The 6-foot-7 junior guard is sixth in the nation in scoring, pouring in 21.9 points per game. He’s been on a scoring tear, putting up 28-plus points in three consecutive games. In that stretch, he’s combined for 96 points on 31-of-67 shooting and nine 3-pointers. He had a 39-point, 13-rebound double-double in a win over UIC Feb. 28.
Evansville vs. Drake Prediction and Pick
Drake has one of the most efficient offenses in the nation. Ranked No. 35 overall in KenPom, the Bulldogs are No. 23 in effective field goal percentages and No. 17 in 2-point shooting. They’ll face an Evansville defense that is giving up points in droves.
Evansville is No. 302 in effective field goal percentage and gives up 37.3% of its points from beyond the arc, the 11th-highest rate in the nation. Drake is a top-5 3-point shooting team in the MVC and has the offense to keep the ball safe against an Evansville defense that is at its best forcing turnovers.
Drake is No. 16 in turnover percentage while playing at an above-average pace.
On the defensive side, Drake forces the second-most turnovers in the MVC (12.4) while Evansville coughs it up at the highest-rate in the conference (17.9%). Evansville is at its best when they’re able to knock down triples, but Drake is better at defending the perimeter (No. 140) than inside the arc (No. 236).
Evansville had two double-digit losses to end the regular season and fell to Drake 97-48 earlier this season. The Bulldogs have the offense to pull away Friday night. Lay the points with the No. 2 seed in the MVC Tournament.
