Every College Basketball Team's Odds to Win the NIT
Breaking down the odds for every program to win the NIT in the 2023-24 college basketball postseason.
By Peter Dewey
The focus of the college basketball world may be on the 2024 NCAA Tournament, which begins with the First Four on Tuesday night, but there is much more in action in the sport.
The NIT begins on Tuesday as well, with 32 teams competing to show that they deserve a shot in March Madness. While the NIT isn't nearly as big of a deal, it's still a way for college players to showcase their abilities on a national stage in the postseason.
This year, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are favored to win the NIT, but there are several contenders to consider when betting on this market.
Every Team's Odds to Win the NIT in the 2023-24 Season
Here's a look at the opening odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) to win the NIT in the 2023-24 season:
- Wake Forest: +600
- Ohio State: +700
- Villanova: +750
- Indiana State: +900
- Cincinnati: +900
- Seton Hall: +1000
- Butler: +1200
- Utah: +1400
- Iowa: +1600
- Virginia Tech: +2000
- Princeton: +2200
- Providence Friars: +2600
- UNLV: +2900
- Bradley: +3500
- UCF: +3500
- North Texas: +4500
- Kansas State: +4500
- Georgia: +5000
- Xavier: +5000
- San Francisco: +5500
- LSU: +5500
- VCU: +6500
- Boston College: +6500
- South Florida: +10000
- Minnesota: +10000
- UC Irvine: +10000
- SMU: +10000
- Loyola Chicago: +13000
- Richmond: +13000
- Appalachian State: +13000
- Cornell: +25000
- St. Joseph’s: +25000
Opening Odds for First Round of NIT
If you're looking to bet on the NIT, which starts on Tuesday night, make sure to take a look at the opening odds for every game.
Using this odds comparison widget, bettors can find the number that is best available to them to make their wager on Tuesday -- and Wednesday -- in the first round of the NIT.
