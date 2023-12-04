Every College Football Head Coach's Against the Spread Record in Bowl Games
By Reed Wallach
The college football regular season has come to an end its time to turn our attention to bowl season.
Betting on bowl games is more of an art than a science. There are opt-outs due to transfers as well as some players sitting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Teams look different as the postseason arrives, but some coaches can get the best out of their teams. I wouldn't say blindly back or fade certain coaches, but there are a handful that tend to get their team ready to play in the exhibition-style game, even with no stakes.
Here are the records for every coach in every bowl game, but it's worth noting some coaches have left for different jobs and there will be first-time coaches taking over.
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio for Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Georgia Southern, Clay Helton: 1-5
- Tim Albin, Ohio: 1-0
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana for New Orleans Bowl
- Rich Rodriguez, Jacksonville State: 2-9
- Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana: 1-1
Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State for Cure Bowl
- Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio): 4-0
- Shawn Clark, Appalachian State: 1-2
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State for New Mexico Bowl
- Jerry Kill, New Mexico State: 2-5
UCLA vs. Boise State for LA Bowl
- Chip Kelly, UCLA: 2-3 (UCLA only)
California vs. Texas Tech for Independence Bowl
- Justin Wilcox, Cal: 1-1
- Joey McGuire, Texas Tech: 1-0
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion for Toastery Bowl
- Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky: 2-1
UTSA vs. Marshall for Frisco Bowl
- Jeff Traylor, UTSA: 1-2
- Charles Huff, Marshall: 1-1
South Florida vs. Syracuse for Boca Raton Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. UCF for Gasparilla Bowl
- Gus Malzahn, UCF: 4-5
Troy vs. Duke for Birmingham Bowl
- Troy: Jon Sumrall, 1-0
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois for Camellia Bowl
- Butch Jones, Arkansas State: 6-1-1
- Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois: 1-0
James Madison vs. Air Force for Armed Forces Bowl
- Troy Calhoun, Air Force: 8-4
Georgia State vs. Utah State for Potato Bowl
- Shawn Elliot, Georgia State: 3-1
- Blake Anderson, Utah State: 3-5
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan for Ventures Bowl
- Kane Wommack, South Alabama: 0-1
- Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan: 4-1
Utah vs. Northwestern for Las Vegas Bowl
- Kyle Whittingham, Utah: 10-6
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State for Hawai'i Bowl
- Brent Brennan, San Jose State: 0-2
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota for Quick Lane Bowl
- Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green: 0-1
- P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: 3-1
Texas State vs. Rice for First Responder Bowl
- Mike Bloomgren, Rice: 0-1
Kansas vs. UNLV for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
- Lance Leipold, Kansas: 5-1
- Barry Odom, UNLV: 0-2
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane for Military Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia Tech for Duke's Mayo Bowl
- Mack Brown, North Carolina: 2-2 (at North Carolina)
- Neal Brown, West Virginia: 2-2-1
Louisville vs. USC for Holiday Bowl
- Jeff Brohm, Louisville: 4-2
- Lincoln Riley, USC: 2-3
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State for Texas Bowl
SMU vs. Boston College Odds for Fenway Bowl
Rhett Lashlee, SMU: 0-1
Rutgers vs. Miami Odds for Pinstripe Bowl
No odds tile available at the moment
- Greg Schiano, Rutgers: 5-2
- Mario Cristobal: 2-4-1
North Carolina State vs. Kansas State for Pop-Tarts Bowl
- Dave Doeren, North Carolina State: 5-3
- Chris Klieman, Kansas State: 1-2
Arizona vs. Oklahoma for Alamo Bowl
- Jedd Fisch, Arizona: 0-1
- Brent Venables, Oklahoma: 1-0
Clemson vs. Kentucky for Gator Bowl
- Dabo Swinney, Clemson: 12-7
- Mark Stoops, Kentucky: 3-3-1
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame for Sun Bowl
- Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame: 1-0
Memphis vs. Iowa State for Liberty Bowl
- Ryan Silverfield, Memphis: 2-1
- Matt Campbell, Iowa State: 3-5
Auburn vs. Maryland for Music City Bowl
- Hugh Freeze, Auburn: 5-1
- Mike Locksley, Maryland: 2-0
Toledo vs. Wyoming for Arizona Bowl
- Jason Candle, Toledo: 1-5
- Craig Bohl, Wyoming: 12-3
Missouri vs. Ohio State for Cotton Bowl
- Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri: 2-0
- Ryan Day, Ohio State: 2-3
Wisconsin vs. LSU for Reliaquest Bowl
- Luke Fickell, Wisconsin: 2-3
- Brian Kelly, LSU: 6-9
Ole Miss vs. Penn State for Peach Bowl
- Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: 2-4
- James Franklin Penn State: 7-4
Georgia vs. Florida State for Orange Bowl
- Kirby Smart, Georgia: 8-3
- Mike Norvell, Florida State: 0-5
Liberty vs. Oregon for Fiesta Bowl
- Jamey Chadwell, Liberty: 0-2
- Dan Lanning, Oregon: 0-1
Iowa vs. Tennessee for Citrus Bowl
- Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: 12-6-1
- Josh Heupel, Tennessee: 2-3
Alabama vs. Michigan for Rose Bowl
- Nick Saban, Alabama: 12-8 (at Alabama)
- Jim Harbaugh: 3-6
Texas vs. Washington for Sugar Bowl
- Steve Sarkisian, Texas: 2-3
- Kalen DeBoer, Washington: 1-0
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.