Every MLB Team's Odds to Win the Division
By Reed Wallach
We have played about a third of the Major League Baseball season and we have enough of a sample size to process what we’ve seen.
There have been some pleasant surprises and some utter disappointments through the first portion of the season. Let’s take a look at the updated division odds with each team’s implied probability to win each division with about 100 games to go in the season.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
AL East Odds
- Yankees: -250 (71.43% implied probability)
- Orioles: +210 (32.26% implied probability)
- Blue Jays: +3500 (2.78% implied probability)
- Rays: +3800 (2.56% implied probability)
- Red Sox +6000 (1.64% implied probability)
The Yankees have jumped out to an early American League East lead behind the play of the top two MVP candidates, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. With the return of Gerrit Cole looming, the Yanks look like a bonafide World Series contender.
AL Central Odds
- Guardians: -105 (51.22% implied probability)
- Twins: +240 (29.41% implied probability)
- Royals: +370 (21.28% implied probability)
- Tigers: +950 (9.52% implied probability)
- White Sox: +50000 (1.96% implied probability)
The Guardians are slight favorites in a crowded AL Central, but the Royals are still relatively long shots to win the division despite being only 1.5 games back of Cleveland.
AL West Odds
- Mariners: +100 (50% implied probability)
- Astros: +210 (32.26% implied probability)
- Rangers: +260 (27.78% implied probability)
- Angels: +8000 (1.23% implied probability)
- Athletics: +24000 (0.41% implied probability)
The Astros have struggled all season, 21-27 this season, but are still given a fair shot against the Mariners.
NL East Odds
- Braves: -150 (60% implied probability)
- Phillies: +110 (47.62% implied probability)
- Mets: +7000 (1.41% implied probability)
- Marlins: +50000 (0.20% implied probability)
- Nationals: +50000 (0.20% implied probability)
The Phillies lead the Braves by five games, but Atlanta remains the odds-on favorite in what's set to be a two-team race.
NL Central Odds
- Brewers: +120 (45.45% implied probability)
- Cubs: +130 (43.48% implied probability)
- Cardinals: +800 (11.11% implied probability)
- Reds: +1100 (8.33% implied probability)
- Pirates: +2400 (4% implied probability)
The Brewers are slight favorites over the Cubs, who trail Milwaukee by 1.5 games.
NL West Odds
- Dodgers: -6000 (98.36% implied probability)
- Padres: +3000 (3.23% implied probability)
- Diamondbacks: +5000 (1.96% implied probability)
- Giants: +10000 (0.99% implied probability)
- Rockies: +50000 (0.2% implied probability)
The Dodgers lead by eight games in the NL West and are expected to run away with the division.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.