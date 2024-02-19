Every MLB Team's Odds to Win the World Series in 2024 Season
Breaking down the odds for every MLB team to win the World Series in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
Spring Training is just a few days away, which means we're starting to gear up for the 2024 MLB season after a wild offseason saw Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani take their talents to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Those two moves were the talk of the offseason, but there was plenty more to dive into, with the New York Yankees adding Juan Soto, the Baltimore Orioles trading for Corbin Burnes and much more.
It may be a little early to place a wager on a team to win the World Series, but this could be the time you get some of the top contenders -- and few dark horses -- at the best number before the season starts.
Let's examine each team's odds to win it all in the 2024 season with Opening Day creeping closer and closer.
Odds to Win the World Series in the 2024 Season
Dodgers Set as Favorites to Win World Series in 2024
There's no doubt that the Dodgers made the biggest moves of the offseason, but the team won't have Ohtani the pitcher just yet, as the two-way star is dealing with an elbow injury that'll likely limit him strictly to hitting in the 2024 season.
Still, the Dodgers also have Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman (in case you forgot), posting the most star-studded roster in MLB.
After losing early in the playoffs last season, Los Angeles is the favorite to win it all this season.
Diamondbacks Disrespected in World Series Odds
The Arizona Diamondbacks' rebuild was sped up at warp speed last season, as the team earned a wild card spot and eventually made the World Series in one of the most improbable runs we've seen in a long time.
The D-Backs fell short to the Texas Rangers in the World Series, but the team showed it is a legit contender with rookie Corbin Carroll leading the way on offense. Can Arizona make some noise again in 2024?
Oddsmakers don't seem sold on it, setting the team way down the board in the World Series odds, but this could be a spot to buy low on one of baseball's up-and-coming young teams.
Oddsmakers Expecting Yankees to Have Bounce-Back Season
The Yankees missed the playoffs last season, but the offseason moves to add Marcus Stroman and Juan Soto have oddsmakers bullish on New York's future this season.
Soto and Aaron Judge should form the most lethal one-two punch in all of baseball, but can the Yankees stay healthy enough to make a World Series run? The AL East is expected to be tough once again, with the Boston Red Sox (+5000) sitting with the worst odds to win it all amongst the five teams.
World Series Odds for Every MLB Team
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +320
- Atlanta Braves: +450
- Houston Astros: +700
- New York Yankees: +800
- Texas Rangers: +1400
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1500
- Baltimore Orioles: +1500
- Minnesota Twins: +2000
- Toronto Blue Jays: +2000
- Seattle Mariners: +2000
- Tampa Bay Rays: +3300
- St. Louis Cardinals: +3500
- Chicago Cubs: +3500
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +4000
- New York Mets: +5000
- Boston Red Sox: +5000
- Cincinnati Reds: +5500
- San Diego Padres: +6000
- Detroit Tigers: +6000
- San Francisco Giants: +6500
- Cleveland Guardians: +7500
- Milwaukee Brewers: +8500
- Miami Marlins: +9000
- Kansas City Royals: +15000
- Los Angeles Angels: +18000
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +20000
- Washington Nationals: +25000
- Chicago White Sox: +25000
- Oakland Athletics: +50000
- Colorado Rockies: +50000
