Every NBA Team's Odds to Win In-Season Tournament
Who will win the first NBA In-Season Tournament?
The NBA has a new In-Season Tournament to bet on, but unlike other futures bets like NBA Champion and MVP, this one feels like more of a wild card -- Vegas pun intended.
Will one of the most talented teams rise to the top as so often happens in June? Probably, but because of the different format, I do feel betting on this offers more risk and, potentially, more reward.
That's because, like the Champions League soccer tournament in Europe, the NBA In-Season Tournament features a round-robin group play section, which starts today, and a single-game elimination section that will ultimately result in a champion being crowned in Las Vegas, where the semifinals and finals will be played.
As bettors, the question we must ask ourselves is which teams are talented enough to advance to the elimination stage and which will be the most motivated to win a prize that holds limited monetary incentive for these already-rich players and doesn't hold any legacy significance, at least not yet.
NBA In-Season Tournament Odds for Every Team
Boston Celtics In-Season Tournament Odds
The Celtics seemingly have a cakewalk to the elimination stage as they're in a group with the Nets, Raptors, Bulls and Magic. They should absolutely win that group. I'm just not sold on them winning the whole thing, though, as they have before, they could make a run.
Denver Nuggets In-Season Tournament Odds
On the other side of the spectrum, the Nuggets might be in the toughest group. The Clippers, Mavs, Pelicans and Rockets are also in this Group of Death, as the Euros like to call tough groups, and this could be any team's group to win, outside the Rockets. I'm staying away.
Milwaukee Bucks In-Season Tournament Odds
Like the Celtics, the Bucks should, in theory, win their group. The Knicks and Heat are decent teams, but not at the level of Milwaukee. The Wizards and Hornets, easy wins. I could see Milwaukee making a run.
Phoenix Suns In-Season Tournament Odds
The Suns odds are long, but I like their chances in what should be an offensively-focused event, because, let's not forget, these games are still regular season and I don't see teams going all out on D. While the Suns have gotten out to a slow start, the biggest competition in their group is the Lakers. If they beat LA, they should win the group and advance. From there, I like their odds in a single-game elimination.
Golden State Warriors In-Season Tournament Odds
The Warriors odds also intrigue me, and they're in a group they should win. The Spurs are dangerous and the Kings could steal a win against Golden State, but the Thunder and T-Wolves should be easy wins and I could see Golden State's experience in a tournament setting pay off down the stretch. Plus, these guys are all about legacy, and winning the first In-Season Tournament could matter to them.
Cleveland Cavaliers In-Season Tournament Odds
Nah. Don't like their odds or their chances.
Philadelphia 76ers In-Season Tournament Odds
The 76ers are in the same group as the Cavs and I see them making the knockout stage. Just don't see them winning it.
Los Angeles Lakers In-Season Tournament Odds
Already laid out why I like the Suns above, but LA could make the knockout too and winning this could be viewed as meaningful by LeBron. Don't hate their odds, but I'd rather the Suns as a longer shot.
Miami Heat In-Season Tournament Odds
Don't like the way they've started the season and don't think Jimmy Butler is motivated to win this. Next.
Sacramento Kings In-Season Tournament Odds
From here on out, I'm only doing write ups on teams I think have a chance. The Kings are not one of them.
New York Knicks In-Season Tournament Odds
Atlanta Hawks In-Season Tournament Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves In-Season Tournament Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder In-Season Tournament Odds
Dallas Mavericks In-Season Tournament Odds
The Mavs are interesting. They're playing great, Luka Doncic looks like an MVP candidate and their odds are juicy at +2600. They're in the group of death, but with great risk comes great reward. I could see them winning it.
Los Angeles Clippers In-Season Tournament Odds
Too many moving parts with James Harden joining the team. Don't like em in the toughest group with more established teams.
New Orleans Pelicans In-Season Tournament Odds
Memphis Grizzlies In-Season Tournament Odds
Orlando Magic In-Season Tournament Odds
Indiana Pacers In-Season Tournament Odds
Brooklyn Nets In-Season Tournament Odds
Chicago Bulls In-Season Tournament Odds
Toronto Raptors In-Season Tournament Odds
Utah Jazz In-Season Tournament Odds
Houston Rockets In-Season Tournament Odds
San Antonio Spurs In-Season Tournament Odds
Charlotte Hornets In-Season Tournament Odds
Portland Trail Blazers In-Season Tournament Odds
Washington Wizards In-Season Tournament Odds
Detroit Pistons In-Season Tournament Odds
The Suns, Warriors and Celtics are my top 3 teams to win this tournament, in that order. But as I said, anything can happen because of the format. I do think this will be more of an offensive affair than the NBA Playoffs and, as long as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are healthy, they provide the best 1-2 scoring punch in the NBA. I'll roll with them for that reason.
