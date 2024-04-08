Every NBA Team's Odds to Land the No. 1 Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
Breaking down the latest odds to receive the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA regular season is in its final week, and while many teams are battling for playoff position, there are others that could improve their odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by losing.
The incoming draft class doesn't have a star like Victor Wembanyama (last year's No. 1 pick) at the top, but having a high pick does give teams a chance to land the guy they want the most to help rebuild their franchise.
Here's a look at the latest odds for the No. 1 pick with just a few games left in the regular season:
Odds for the No. 1 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft
Entering the final week of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are tied in the odds, as they have the three worst records in the NBA.
The San Antonio Spurs (+600) are fourth in the odds, but it's important to note that this betting odds will correspond with the NBA Draft Lottery odds based on the position of where the team finishes in the standings.
The team's with the three worst records in the league will all have an equal 14.0 percent chance to earn the No. 1 pick. Here's a look at the full lottery odds:
NBA Draft Lottery Odds Based on Position
- Team 1: 14.0%
- Team 2: 14.0%
- Team 3: 14.0%
- Team 4: 12.5%
- Team 5: 10.5%
- Team 6: 9.0%
- Team 7: 7.5%
- Team 8: 6.0%
- Team 9: 4.5%
- Team 10: 3.0%
- Team 11: 2.0%
- Team 12: 1.5%
- Team 13: 1.0%
- Team 14: 0.5%
