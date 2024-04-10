Every NBA Team's Odds to Win the NBA Finals in the Last Week of the Regular Season
Breaking down the latest odds to win the NBA Finals with just a few games left in the 2023-24 NBA regular season.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA playoffs are just 10 days away, and the chase for playoff and play-in spots is heating up over the final week of the regular season.
Right now, the Boston Celtics are heavily favored to win the NBA Finals, but the Western Conference has shown all season that there are plenty of capable teams behind the defending champion Denver Nuggets that could make some noise in the playoffs.
Plus, the Eastern Conference may be wide open after Boston after Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a non-contact calf injury on Tuesday night. We've seen anything happen in the playoffs recently (Miami made the Finals as a No. 8 seed in the 2022-23 campaign), but who are some teams to watch as we near the postseason?
Here's a look at the latest odds to win the NBA Finals and some key storylines to watch to close out the regular season:
Every Team's Odds to Win the NBA Finals
Celtics Heavily Favored to Win Title in 2023-24 Season
Boston ran away with the best record in the NBA in the regular season, and FanDuel has the C's as short as +160 to win the title.
In the last four seasons, Boston has made the Eastern Conference Finals three times and the NBA Finals once. The additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have made this team extremely tough to beat, and injuries to key teams in the East (Milwaukee, New York and Cleveland) could make the Cetlics' path to the Finals fairly easy.
Philadelphia 76ers Odds Rising With Joel Embiid's Return
Joel Embiid’s return from a knee injury has changed the outlook on the Sixers’ season, and the team has jumped ahead of the Miami Heat for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Sitting just one game back of the No. 6 seed, Philly could make some noise at the bottom of the Eastern Conference bracket.
The Sixers are a shocking 30-8 when Embiid suits up, but they struggled when he was sidelined with his knee injury, posting a 15-27 record in the 42 games he’s missed.
The team's odds have moved inside +2000 at +1900 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giannis Antetokounpo Injury Could Crash Milwaukee Bucks' Title Odds
Giannis Antetokounmpo exited Tuesday's win over the Boston Celtics with a non-contact injury which the team is currently calling a calf strain.
Milwaukee has lost four of its last five games, and the team is in danger of losing the No. 2 seed in the East. If Giannis is out for the season, or even just the first round, the Bucks title odds (currenlty +1100) would take a massive hit.
Remember, Antetokounmpo was banged up in the first round of the playoffs last season and the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in five games as the No. 1 seed.
Los Angeles Clippers Viewed as Biggest Threat to Denver Nuggets in West
The Los Angeles Clippers have won four straight games, including a win over Denver and a blowout against the Phoenix Suns last night, moving them to +850 in the odds -- behind only the Nuggets in the Western Conference.
All four of those wins have come without Kawhi Leonard, and oddsmakers are viewing the Clippers are the biggest threat to Denver in the West, even though the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have better records at the moment.
