Every NBA Team's Win Total Prediction for the 2023-24 Season
Breaking down the win total projection for every NBA team in the 2023-24 season.
By Peter Dewey
The first NBA preseason games take place this week, and following the Damian Lillard trade we have a clearer picture of the projected win totals for every team this season.
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks (54.5) are currently tied for the highest projection in the league, while oddsmakers have pegged the Washington Wizards (23.5) as the league's worst team entering the 2023-24 season.
That could change as the Blazers don't have an official win total yet following the Lillard and Jrue Holiday deals. They very well could be around the 23.5 mark.
I picked out my two favorite win total bets in my 2023-24 season preview, which features 15 different futures bets that I've placed to help you get ready for this NBA season.
Eastern Conference Projected Win Totals
Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat
New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets
Chicago Bulls
Indiana Pacers
Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Charlotte Hornets
Washington Wizards
Western Conference Projected Win Totals
Denver Nuggets
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento Kings
Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz
San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers
TBA -- Trades have impacted Portland's futures.
