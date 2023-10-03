Betsided

Every NBA Team's Win Total Prediction for the 2023-24 Season

Breaking down the win total projection for every NBA team in the 2023-24 season.

The first NBA preseason games take place this week, and following the Damian Lillard trade we have a clearer picture of the projected win totals for every team this season.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks (54.5) are currently tied for the highest projection in the league, while oddsmakers have pegged the Washington Wizards (23.5) as the league's worst team entering the 2023-24 season.

That could change as the Blazers don't have an official win total yet following the Lillard and Jrue Holiday deals. They very well could be around the 23.5 mark.

Eastern Conference Projected Win Totals

Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat

New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors

Orlando Magic

Detroit Pistons

Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards

Western Conference Projected Win Totals

Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers

Sacramento Kings

Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs

Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers

TBA -- Trades have impacted Portland's futures.

