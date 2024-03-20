Every NCAA Tournament Team's ATS Record in 2023-24 Season
Breaking down the best and worst teams against the spread in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, as well as the record for all 65 teams.
We are less than 24 hours away from the opening tip of the Round of 64 in the 2024 edition of the NCAA Tournament. March Madness is officially here.
Whether you're filling out your brackets or trying to figure out which teams to bet on in the opening round, you need to find every edge you can get. I'm going to try to help you out with that by breaking down the best against the spread record for every single team in the tournament.
Let's dive into it.
NCAA Tournament Against the Spread Records for Every Team
- South Carolina 23-10 (69.7%)
- Iowa State 23-10-1 (69.7%)
- New Mexico 23-11 (67.7%)
- Nevada 21-11 (65.6%)
- UConn 22-12 (64.7%)
- St Peter's 20-11 (64.5%)
- Nebraska 21-12 (63.6%)
- Arizona 21-12 (63.6%)
- Baylor 19-11-2 (63.3%)
- Morehead State 19-11 (63.3%)
- Western Kentucky 19-11 (63.3%)
- UAB 20-12-1 (62.5%)
- Oakland 21-13 (61.8%)
- Auburn 21-13 (61.8%)
- BYU 20-13 (60.6%)
- Marquette 20-13-1 (60.6%)
- Illinois 18-3-3 (58.1%)
- Duke 18-13-1 (58.1%)
- TCU 19-14 (57.6%)
- Northwestern 17-13-2 (56.7%)
- Michigan State 18-14-1 (56.3%)
- Kentucky 18-14 (56.3%)
- Saint Mary's 18-14 (56.3%)
- James Madison 18-14-1 (56.3%)
- Grand Canyon 18-14 (56.3%)
- Samford 18-14 (56.3%)
- UNC 19-15 (55.9%)
- Yale 15-12-2 (55.6%)
- McNeese State 16-13 (55.2%)
- Boise State 16-13-1 (55.2%)
- Clemson 17-14-1 (54.8%)
- Grambling State 17-14 (54.8%)
- Drake 18-15 (54.6%)
- South Dakota State 16-14-1 (53.3%)
- Alabama 17-15 (53.1%)
- Creighton 17-15 (53.1%)
- Colgate 17-15-1 (53.1%)
- Duquesne 18-16 (52.9%)
- Stetson 16-15 (51.6%)
- Longwood 16-15 (51.6%)
- Tennessee 16-15-1 (51.6%)
- Montana State 16-15 (51.6%)
- Purdue 16-15-2 (51.6%)
- Washington State 17-16 (51.5%)
- Colorado State 17-16 (51.5%)
- Mississippi State 17-16-1 (51.5%)
- Colorado 17-17 (50%)
- Charleston 16-16-1 (50%)
- Houston 16-16-2 (50%)
- Wagner 15-15 (50%)
- Dayton 15-15-1 (50%)
- NC State 17-18-1 (48.6%)
- Long Beach State 16-17 (48.5%)
- Gonzaga 15-16 (48.4%)
- Akron 15-16-1 (48.4%)
- Utah State 14-15-2 (48.3%)
- Oregon 16-18 (47.1%)
- Texas A&M 16-18 (47.1%)
- Florida 16-18-1 (47.1%)
- Wisconsin 16-18-1 (47.1%)
- Texas Tech 15-17-1 (46.9%)
- Vermont 14-18 (43.8%)
- Kansas 13-18-1 (41.9%)
- San Diego State 13-19 (40.6%)
- Texas 12-20 (37.5%)
South Carolina and Iowa State are top spread teams in NCAA Tournament
There are two teams above the rest when it comes to covering the spread this year. It's South Carolina and Iowa State, who have both covered the spread at a rate of 69.7% this season.
The Cyclones enter the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the East Region after running the table in the Big 12 Tournament and beating Houston for the second time this season in the conference championship game. Iowa State is set as a 16-point favorite to No. 15 South Dakota State in the Round of 64.
Meanwhile, South Carolina has flown under the radar this season. The Gamecocks finished with an impressive 26-7 overall record with a 13-5 record in the SEC before eventually falling to Auburn in the SEC Tournament. They have impressive wins over the likes of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.
They're set as a very slight favorite against No. 11 Oregon in the Round of 64.
Texas is the worst spread team in NCAA Tournament
The Texas Longhorns have a ton of talent, but they failed to live up to expectations this season and went just 12-20 against the spread, covering at a rate of 37.5%. The Longhorns went just 9-9 in Big 12 play, but they have strong wins against the likes of Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech.
Despite their poor record against the spread, the Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites to Colorado State on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.