Every NCAA Tournament Team's Odds to Make the Final Four
By Reed Wallach
Thursday marks the official start of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and in a few short weeks, we'll have our Final Four and National Championship.
While everyone scrambles to make their respective bracket and futures bets, navigating the betting market to who will advance to the Final Four can give you a leg up on the competition. In some cases, certain seeds are rated higher than teams that are seeded higher, like Arizona over North Carolina for example.
With the Wildcats seen as the favorite in the West Region to advance to the Final Four despite being the No. 2 seed, is this a way to get ahead of your pool?
For now, here's the odds to advance to the Final Four for every team in the 2024 NCAA Tournament from the favorite UConn all the way down to the No. 16 seed Stetson.
2024 NCAA Tournament Odds to Win East Region
The defending champion Huskies are the favorite to come out of this region, but this is rated as the best of the four quadrants in the NCAA Tournament field with Iowa State, Illinois, and Auburn all appearing as worthwhile investments at modest prices.
2024 NCAA Tournament Odds to Win West Region
The West is an intriguing look into the difference between how the Selection Committee seeds teams and how the betting market views them. No. 2 seed Arizona is rated as the favorite to emerge from the West ahead of No. 1 seed North Carolina, who faces a far more difficult path as early as the second round against possibly Michigan State, an overqualified No. 8 seed.
Further, No. 11 seed New Mexico is given a puncher's chance to go to the Final Four, favored over No. 6 seed Clemson in the first round on Friday night.
2024 NCAA Tournament Odds to Win South Region
The South has injury questions all over, but there is no denying that Houston is the favorite to advance out of this region. Despite questions about big man J'Wan Roberts' leg, the Cougars are the betting favorite to run through the South, but the likes of Marquette, Kentucky, and Duke are all worthy foes.
Also, long shots Texas Tech, Florida, and Colorado can provide resistance from the bottom half of the region as the Golden Eagles, despite its immense talent battle an injury to star guard Tyler Kolek, who missed the final six games of the regular season with an oblique injury.
2024 NCAA Tournament Odds to Win Midwest Region
Purdue, led by likely two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey, will look to get over the hump under head coach Matt Painter and make the Final Four. However, an elite company sits in this region with Tennessee and bucket-getting wing Dalton Knecht.
