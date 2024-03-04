Every NFL Team's Odds to Win the Division in the 2024 Season
Breaking down the opening odds for every NFL division in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
It may feel way to early in the NFL offseason to bet on a team's division odds, but oddsmakers have released the odds for every team in the 2024 season, giving us an early glimpse into how teams are viewed ahead of the draft and free agency.
While there may seem like some surefire winners in each division, we've seen an NFL team go from worst to first almost every season. Last season, it was CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans who completed the feat, making the team the favorite to win the AFC South in the 2024 season.
There are some division races that are expected to be tight, and others (like the NFC West) that already appear to be decided in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Let's break down each division's odds, including some teams to consider betting ahead of the offseason.
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win their division next season, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
AFC East Division Odds
The AFC East is led by the Buffalo Bills -- who stormed back to steal the division last season -- but are people sleeping on the New York Jets?
New York had an elite defense again last season, but Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury cost the team any real chance at competing in the division. I'd still give the nod to Buffalo at this point, but New York could really be a sneaky bet at +290 if Rodgers returns to his MVP form.
AFC North Division Odds
The AFC North appears to be a two-team race with Joe Burrow expected to be healthy for the Cincinnati Bengals. They are a great worst to first candidate this season.
However, the other three teams all made the playoffs last season, and Pittsburgh and Cleveland should be upgrading at quarterback if the Steelers make a trade and Deshaun Watson is healthy for the Browns. Those teams may be worth a sprinkle since they are such long shots.
AFC South Division Odds
Houston is a slight favorite over Jacksonville in this division after the Jaguars fell apart at the end of the 2023 season.
Still, those two teams and Indianapolis were all in the mix for the division crown the final weeks of the season, and with Anthony Richardson returning for the Colts, could they make a move into first?
This is easily one of the tighter races in the entire NFL ahead of the draft.
AFC West Division Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are rightfully favored to win a ninth straight division title with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.
Denver and Las Vegas seemed destined for rebuilds, so the Los Angeles Chargers (another worst-to-first candidate) could be the team to bet if you're looking for value in this division.
NFC East Division Odds
With the New York Giants and Washington Commanders likely in the market for a quarterback, oddsmakers are expecting another season of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys competing for a division title.
It's important to note that nobody has won the NFC East in back-to-back seasons since the Eagles from 2001 through 2004.
NFC North Division Odds
The Detroit Lions are favored to repeat as NFC North champs, but Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers may be my favorite bet after how well he played the final weeks of the season.
Over his last eight games of the regular season, Love threw for 2,150 yards, completing an impressive 70.2 percent of his passes in the process. The young quarterback also posted an absurd 18-1 touchdown to interception ratio, which continued into the playoffs.
Don't sleep on the Pack at +230.
NFC South Division Odds
The Atlanta Falcons are under a new regime -- and will likely have a new quarterback -- in the 2024 season. Oddsmakers are buying those changes to lead Atlanta to a division title.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- last season's NFC South winner -- may be a value bet here if they bring back Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans in the offseason.
NFC West Division Odds
The NFC West is the San Francisco 49ers' to lose in the eyes of oddsmakers.
San Francisco is the favorite to win the Super Bowl, so this makes a ton of sense, but the Los Angeles Rams could be worth a bet after the team made the playoffs with a young roster in the 2023 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.